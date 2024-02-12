Body Language Expert Tells Us Travis & Taylor's Super Bowl 2024 Kiss Is Their Most Powerful Yet

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had a huge moment at the 2024 Super Bowl. After the Kansas City Chiefs clinched an overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11, the "Bad Blood" singer and the NFL star celebrated their victory by sharing a tight embrace and repeated, passionate kisses on the field. A video of the romantic moment posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed Swift congratulating Kelce as the two held each other close in front of the cheering crowd. "Was it electric?" Kelce was heard as saying in the clip. To which the pop star replied, "It was unbelievable. One of the craziest things I've ever experienced!".

Moments before the game, the NFL's current hottest couple already had some fans talking when they showed up at the stadium clad in color-coordinated outfits, Swift in a black corset top and matching bejeweled pants, and Kelce in an all-black sparkly suit by fashion brand Amiri. Talk about a power couple! As one user noted on X, "Travis and Taylor wearing a matching his/hers outfit is very on brand here." However, it's the kiss (or rather, kisses) that really set the internet on fire. "travis kelce just called taylor swift babygirl and then kissed her a hundred times on live tv and i am just supposed to go to work tomorrow," another wrote. Could this be the peak of Swift and Kelce's romance? Body language expert Jesse Ponce III, who spoke to Nicki Swift about their steamy Super Bowl kiss, definitely seems to think so.