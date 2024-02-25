What Does Bunnie Xo Really Look Like Underneath Her Makeup?

The following article includes mentions of domestic abuse.

When "Son of a Sinner" singer Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie Xo walked their first red carpet together at the 2022 CMA Awards, Bunnie looked just as glamorous as some of the performers there — she was totally channeling Barbie with her pink outfit, lush lashes, and glossy lips. She'd also become a star in her own right via social media, where she occasionally gives her fans a glimpse behind the glam.

When the model, podcaster and influencer demonstrated how she achieves her go-to beauty look in a 2019 makeup tutorial on her YouTube channel, she described it as "white-trash basic Vegas stripper." Makeup has become such an integral part of Bunnie's life that she once confessed on Facebook, "Hell, I didn't even let Jelly see me without makeup for an entire year when we first got together." She's admittedly no makeup pro herself, revealing in her tutorial video that some of her application methods are somewhat unconventional. "Any makeup artist watching this is probably going to s***t their pants and smear it on the wall, and I do not care," she said while applying her compact foundation. However, she creates some pretty entertaining makeup content. In another video, she tested various prison makeup hacks including using petroleum jelly and instant coffee as mascara and Skittles water as eyeshadow. She's also been open about the facial work she's had done — and she's even allowed fans to see her with no makeup on.