What Does Bunnie Xo Really Look Like Underneath Her Makeup?
The following article includes mentions of domestic abuse.
When "Son of a Sinner" singer Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie Xo walked their first red carpet together at the 2022 CMA Awards, Bunnie looked just as glamorous as some of the performers there — she was totally channeling Barbie with her pink outfit, lush lashes, and glossy lips. She'd also become a star in her own right via social media, where she occasionally gives her fans a glimpse behind the glam.
When the model, podcaster and influencer demonstrated how she achieves her go-to beauty look in a 2019 makeup tutorial on her YouTube channel, she described it as "white-trash basic Vegas stripper." Makeup has become such an integral part of Bunnie's life that she once confessed on Facebook, "Hell, I didn't even let Jelly see me without makeup for an entire year when we first got together." She's admittedly no makeup pro herself, revealing in her tutorial video that some of her application methods are somewhat unconventional. "Any makeup artist watching this is probably going to s***t their pants and smear it on the wall, and I do not care," she said while applying her compact foundation. However, she creates some pretty entertaining makeup content. In another video, she tested various prison makeup hacks including using petroleum jelly and instant coffee as mascara and Skittles water as eyeshadow. She's also been open about the facial work she's had done — and she's even allowed fans to see her with no makeup on.
Bunnie Xo's makeup artist praised her skin
Bunnie Xo gave her Instagram followers a rare look at her makeup-free face during lockdown in 2020. "I haven't worn makeup or done my hair in 2 weeks, all you b***hes that are dressed up at home — I admire the f*** outta you," she captioned a pair of bikini pics that were snapped outside on a patio. She received a flood of compliments in the comments, with many of her followers gushing over her flawless complexion. Bunnie's makeup artist, Hailee Clark, has also praised her poreless canvas. "Bunnie has really good skin," Clark said, while co-hosting her client's "Dumb Blonde" podcast with Bunnie's hairstylist, Meme Shahan. "Your makeup is only as good as the skin underneath," she added.
But Bunnie doesn't believe her skin is perfect. During a 2019 YouTube Q&A, she revealed she was using a skin-lightening product because she had sunspots. She said they are likely an unfortunate side effect of spending her youth slathering on baby oil and baking in the sun. "This f***king skin has so much sun damage," she confessed.
There's no visible damage in her bare-faced selfie above, but you might notice that Bunnie's eyebrows look remarkably full, even, and well-defined. In one of her YouTube vlogs, she shared her secret for flawless brows: microblading. Before filming the procedure, she said, "Finally! I'm not going to have to draw them on; I'm going to be able to just wake up and just be glamorous."
The sad reason behind one of Bunnie Xo's cosmetic procedures
Bunnie Xo is an open book when it comes to the cosmetic procedures she's used to enhance her appearance. For a 2020 episode of her and Jelly Roll's YouTube series "Meet the DeFords," she even filmed a visit to Ritz Med Spa, where she got filler injected in her cheeks. Bunnie was hoping to lessen the appearance of some acne scars.
Bunnie discussed some of the other cosmetic work she's had done on her face and body during her YouTube Q&A. She revealed she was in an abusive relationship before she met Jelly Roll, and she started getting filler to diminish the appearance of some under-eye damage she suffered at the hands of that ex. When Bunnie was forced to see the lasting marks of his physical abuse every time she looked at her reflection, it began to take a serious toll on her self-esteem. "I had to get work [done to repair] the damage he has done to try to make myself feel better and to just put that in the past," said Bunnie.
Bunnie revealed she's also gotten lip filler and breast implants, and when she had liposuction, the fat that was removed from her abdominal area didn't go to waste — it was transferred to her buttocks to give her a Brazilian butt lift (BBL). "But my a** didn't lift that much. I guess I already just had a big a**," she said.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.