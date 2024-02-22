The Sign Lana Del Rey Has Bad Blood With Her Ex Sean Larkin

Lana Del Rey did not date Sean Larkin for long, but the fallout from their relationship lasted years. The former couple were originally spotted together in New York in September 2019, and the "Summertime Sadness" singer made their relationship Instagram official a couple of months later, in December 2019, when she posted a snap of Larkin hugging her while planting a kiss on her head. A month later, they made their red carpet debut when the "On Patrol: Live" star accompanied Del Rey to the Grammys in January 2020. She sported a silver dress that Entertainment Tonight joked matched her beau's silver hair.

Only a couple months after their appearance at the Grammys together, the duo had apparently called it quits. The former police officer spoke about their relationship to The New York Times in March 2020. "When we were in Tulsa, we hung out with my law enforcement friends and their spouses," Larkin told the outlet. "Normal things couples do with their friends," he added while mentioning he and Del Rey had become "just friends" who stayed in contact. Less than two years later, Larkin had not only fully moved on but had married another woman, Carey Cadieux.

That did not sit well with Del Rey, who seemed to throw shade at her ex-boyfriend by adding revised lyrics to her track "A&W" in February 2023. "I had no idea you were engaged," she sang in a TikTok shared with fans. In fact, Del Rey had a slew of lyrics that appeared aimed at her one-time boyfriend.