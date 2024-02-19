The Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2024 People's Choice Awards
We're still in the thick of awards season, which just means one thing — we're back with a critique of the fashion highs and lows of yet another star-studded gathering! Following the sartorial mess that is the Super Bowl, we're diving right into the 2024 People's Choice Awards. Hosted by Simu Liu, the pop culture awards night is dedicated to crowd favorites in entertainment. Sure, it's not exactly as buzzy and prestigious compared to other ceremonies, but suffice it to say, it's still a melting pot of daring choices and unforgettable looks.
The PCAs is no Met Gala in terms of fashion expectations, of course, and there's not exactly a strict dress code to be followed, but that hasn't stopped some of our beloved celebrities from taking risks — some that unfortunately didn't pay off. From misguided attempts at standing out to confusing combinations of fabrics and prints, here are some looks of the night that left us scratching our heads.
America Ferrera fell short on the glam
America Ferrera's latest red carpet look was straight-up channeling "Ugly Betty" rather than chic. The "Barbie" star showed up on the red carpet donning a curious Coach co-ord set composed of a plain black crop top that looked like it came from the bottom of her underwear closet and a puffy baby pink skirt that even teens today wouldn't dare wear to prom. Don't even get us started on the unsightly giant bow that was perhaps a desperate attempt to add flair to an otherwise dull outfit. It had mesh detailing, too, but it failed to mesh well with anything. Sorry, America, you may just get yourself evicted from Barbie World with this one!
Markell Washington had too much going on
Markell Washington's ensemble for the 2024 PCAs was a fashion gamble that didn't quite pay off, presumably inspired by his excitement for Beyonce's Act II country tour. But Beyonce probably won't even give him the time of day with this look that veered into a style rodeo gone wrong. He sported a skirt cobbled together from what appeared to be the remains of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's 2001 AMAs outfits and an array of belts that were layered to look like a tube top. And are those more belts on his wrist and hat? We're having a hard time explaining what's going on here!
James Charles' tacky prints
James Charles is reportedly trying to earn his way back to the public's good graces, but this outfit is honestly not helping by any means. The disgraced YouTuber decided to don a set from KidSuper Studios, but sadly, the prints on the co-ords screamed for attention for all the wrong reasons. He may have attempted to tone down the atrocity with a plain denim jacket, but it did very little to salvage the situation. Better luck next time, maybe?
Tana Mongeau's attempt at futuristic
Seriously, what is up with all these YouTubers and their collective inability to serve? Tana Mongeau, no matter how controversial she may be, usually does a decent job of dressing up, but her 2024 PCA look was a major letdown. Her choice of a tight silver dress, which was intended to accentuate her curves, managed to do anything but and instead clung in all the wrong places. Her attempt at accessorizing only added to the mess, with her chunky rings and an overabundance of bracelets making the ensemble look all the more cluttered. A creative hairstyle could have done the trick, yet she failed in that aspect as well.
Garcelle Beauvais' polka-what?
Polka dots are usually a good choice if you want to play it safe, but Garcelle Beauvais' attempt at this timeless print in an Area dress ended up as a massive disappointment. She was enveloped in a black, form-fitting, long-sleeved number dotted with silver, but her stylist somehow thought it was a great idea to pair it with black leather gloves and a chunky necklace that seemed to be a craft project rather than a stylish piece. Thankfully, her silver clutch and heels did not look out of place, but the dress, while promising, was just not giving. It's a good thing her red locks managed to maintain some semblance of glam!
Adam Sandler laidback look
Let's be real: expecting Adam Sandler to be a fashion icon is like waiting for snow in the Sahara. But come on! Seeing bold sartorial attempts would have been nice! Pulling up to the red carpet with his wife, the "Spaceman" star sauntered down the red carpet clad in a Brioni suit that was begging for a tailor's touch and what appeared to be the very trainers he wore to his jog around the neighborhood this morning. Thankfully, the ever-stylish Jackie Sandler shone next to him, making us momentarily forget that her husband needed a style intervention.
Chris Olsen's Harry Styles-esque attempt
We're starting to wish influencers would stop getting invited to these things because what are these disappointing looks?! TikTok star Chris Olsen showed up looking every bit as if he was channeling Harry Styles, except that the style is nowhere to be found. His ensemble featured a shimmering jacket paired with matching flared pants, a choice that could have paid off had it been executed with class. But instead of wearing a shirt underneath, he decided to go commando to flaunt his abs. Sorry to say, It felt less like a fashion statement and more like a cry for attention.
Ice Spice's mix-and-match mess
We're all about championing Ice Spice, but this fashion faux pas? Hard pass. Her Dolce and Gabbana getup had us doing double takes for all the wrong reasons. Picture this: a leopard-print onesie paired with a lace cover-up that somehow finds its way under a fur topping. Seriously, what was the game plan here? Thankfully, her confidence was through the roof, almost making us forget we were witnessing a chaotic clash of prints and textures. Almost.
Lainey Wilson's animal print ensemble is better suited elsewhere
2024 might have flirted with the idea of animal prints making a comeback, but let's just say it's more of a fashion flop than a fierce revival. Lainey Wilson leads the pack with her Roberto Cavalli one-piece that, while simple, only resulted in a total visual overload. It had a halter silhouette up top with a daring chest cut-out, but it was unfortunately overshadowed by an eyesore of an animal print. In true Wilson fashion, she topped it off with her signature cowboy hat, but sadly, we're having a hard time seeing her usual country chic. A lesson learned — even the simplest outfits can't escape the jungle of overzealous prints
Natasha Bedingfield failed to provide a pocketful of sunshine
We're always delighted to see the queen who gave us the gift that is "Unwritten," but Natasha Bedingfield failed to deliver in the fashion department this time around! Decked out in a vibrant magenta Zhivago playsuit, she wore yet another one-piece that had too much going on all at the same time. There was striped detailing around the hips and an array of cutouts along the arms and legs, but these elements were anything but cohesive. Honestly, these celebrities need to learn how to keep things balanced! We loved the Anna Wintour-esque bob, though!