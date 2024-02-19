The Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2024 People's Choice Awards

We're still in the thick of awards season, which just means one thing — we're back with a critique of the fashion highs and lows of yet another star-studded gathering! Following the sartorial mess that is the Super Bowl, we're diving right into the 2024 People's Choice Awards. Hosted by Simu Liu, the pop culture awards night is dedicated to crowd favorites in entertainment. Sure, it's not exactly as buzzy and prestigious compared to other ceremonies, but suffice it to say, it's still a melting pot of daring choices and unforgettable looks.

The PCAs is no Met Gala in terms of fashion expectations, of course, and there's not exactly a strict dress code to be followed, but that hasn't stopped some of our beloved celebrities from taking risks — some that unfortunately didn't pay off. From misguided attempts at standing out to confusing combinations of fabrics and prints, here are some looks of the night that left us scratching our heads.