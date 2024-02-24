Alicia Keys' Teen Son Egypt Is Growing Up To Be His Mom's Twin

Alicia Keys' son Egypt is growing up fast, and he's basically his mother's twin. When the "Fallin'" singer was pregnant with her first son and contemplating baby names, her husband Swizz Beatz suggested she name him Egypt because Keys had a life-defining trip to the country years earlier.

Given that his parents are a renowned singer and a music producer, it was only a matter of time before Egypt began to showcase his own musical prowess. When Egypt was only 6 years old, Swizz uploaded an Instagram video of the youngster playing an original song. A couple of years later, young Egypt was collaborating with his mom. In May 2018, Swizz uploaded another video of his son tickling the ivories to the song "Lean On Me" while Keys sang the vocals. By April 2021, Keys was demoted to backup singer in a video she shared of Egypt playing and singing the '80s hit "Sweet Dreams," writing, "I love being a part of his practice and I love being his background singer!"

Keys once again gushed over her son on Instagram when he became a teenager in October 2023. "This can't be real!! You can't be 13!!!! You are a dream come true!!" she wrote alongside a carousel of pics. Not only does Egypt bear a striking resemblance to his mom, but the two have also shared a stage.