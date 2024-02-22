All The Times Brooke Shields Has Starred On The Hallmark Channel

Former model Brooke Shields took on gritty, controversial roles acting from a young age. Between "Pretty Baby," "Blue Lagoon," and several other projects, Shields dove head-first into mature roles during the first stage of her successful acting career. Shields later dabbled in comedy, starring in her own sitcom, "Suddenly Susan," after making her an iconic cameo in "Friends" in the '90s. In recent years, Shields ventured even deeper into the family-friendly lane by joining the ranks of stars earning a check from The Hallmark Channel – the network where even villains are guaranteed to get a happily ever after (at least most of the time).

While appearing on the "Today" show in 2016, Shields spoke on the appeal of working on "Flower Shop Mysteries," a mini-series that aired on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel. "Especially at a time like this, it's really fun to be a part of something purely pleasurable and entertaining," said Shields, adding that although the show involves murder mysteries, it steers clear of graphic violence. The light-hearted nature of the show is the reason that her young kids were able to enjoy the franchise. "My daughters, my younger one's already seen it twice. She likes giving me notes," said Shields. "There's so much I can't watch with them. It's nice to have something that we can share together."

Let's dig more into Shields' experience on "Flower Shop Mysteries," along with her other popular Hallmark title.