A Look Into Sofia Vergara's Intense Transformation Into Griselda Blanco

Sofia Vergara starred in "Griselda," the Netflix-produced project chronicling the life of Griselda Blanco, a Colombian-born drug lord who resorted to inhumane measures to maintain her power and influence over Miami, Florida. During her active years, Blanco engaged in drug trafficking, kidnapping, and murder before she was shot dead in 2012 at age 69. Vergara's involvement in "Griselda" was first announced in the fall of 2021, and when the final project landed on Netflix in January of 2024, many were blown away by Vergara's intense transformation into the titular role.

Given the intense, physically demanding storylines, the former "Modern Family" cast member went to great lengths to prepare for this role. "Everything was challenging for me," Vergara shared with Billboard. "Mainly the first month because I was trying new things. I had never acted in Spanish or a drama or with prosthetics." Portraying Blanco during a particularly high-stakes episode also proved to be a challenge for Vergara. "It was really hard because Griselda was going all the way down and she's doing drugs, losing her mind a little bit ... And the mood that Griselda was in was exhausting for me. She was killing, screaming, crying. It was a lot," added Vergara about the challenging scene during Episode 5.

Vergara also underwent an intense physical transformation to convey Blanco's essence — and the process was anything but simple.