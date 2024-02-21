Carrot Top Is Barely Recognizable Today

Carrot Top has built an entire career around his signature red hair, but as he told the Desert Sun in 2023, it's been both a blessing and a curse. Explaining the origins of his winning stage name and long-lasting persona, he shared, "In the beginning, I didn't want to be Scott Thompson because that's boring." Given his passion for marketing, he set out to create a brand for himself, and it sure worked. However, he admitted, "I regret it every day of my life." Although he didn't elaborate on what exactly he'd do differently, it seems he's had second thoughts about going all in on his red 'do — which might explain why he recently decided to ditch it.

When the comedian showed up at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas in February 2024, he was barely recognizable. While hanging out in Jimmy Kimmel's suite, the Vegas alum took to Instagram to document the crowd celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' big win — and show off his new hair. His messy mop was now pink and even appeared to have an ombre effect, going from light to dark. Fans quickly took notice, with one viewer writing on X, formerly Twitter, "Watching some pregame Super Bowl and what the hell happened to Carrot Top?" Another quipped, "What series of events resulted in Johnny Depp and Carrot Top becoming indistinguishable[?]" Indeed, he looked completely different, but it's not the first time he got people talking about his looks.