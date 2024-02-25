Where Does David Bromstad Live When He's Not On HGTV?

HGTV star David Bromstad has built a lucrative career out of finding perfect homes for others, but in 2021, he was ready to turn the spotlight on himself. The designer and winner of "HGTV Design Star" decided it was time to search for his own dream property and, of course, HGTV was there every step of the way. The journey was documented in a 2021 special titled "My Lottery Dream Home: David's Dream Home," which followed Bromstad and his friend, Greg Stotthunt (who kept him grounded), as they hunted for the perfect house.

In the episode, fans watched Bromstad stick to the advice he has for all prospective home buyers: Get pre-approved for a mortgage, make sure you actually like the home you choose, and don't sweat the small stuff. "Do not care about wall color, or wallpaper," Bromstad told The List. "Look at big structures, look at kitchens and bathrooms." And that's exactly what he did.

In the end, he chose a five-bedroom, four-bathroom Tudor property, which he'll be the first to admit was not what he had envisioned. "Was it anything I was looking for originally? No. Not at all," he told the outlet. "It was exactly the opposite." The price was also a lot more than he had wanted to spend. Despite setting a budget of $900,000, Bromstad splurged $975,000, per Velvet Ropes, because the place just felt right. Here's where David Bromstad lives when he's not busy filming for HGTV.