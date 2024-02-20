Ruby Franke's Horrific Abuse Conviction, Explained

This article contains descriptions of child abuse and neglect.

Ruby Franke has been convicted of child abuse after the details of her mistreatment toward her children came to light. If you're unfamiliar, her case is filled with twists and turns and began years before her conviction.

In 2015, Ruby and her husband, Kevin Franke, began documenting their family's life in vlogs posted to YouTube. Even back then it didn't take long for viewers to raise concerns over how Ruby treated her six kids. From not bringing her daughter lunch to having her son sleep on a bean bag, viewers questioned a number of her choices. It got so bad a petition for authorities to check on the Franke family even circulated in 2020. Ruby dodged concerns left and right, but the family did stop their vlog, and she even joined forces with Utah therapist Jodi Hildebrandt for a new podcast. The public wouldn't discover until three years later that Franke and Hildebrandt were abusing some of the Franke children.

According to Fox 13, in August 2023, one of Franke's children climbed out of a window to escape Hildebrandt's home before going to a neighbor for food and water. When the neighbor noticed the child's wrists and ankles were duct taped, they alerted authorities. In the documents, authorities revealed the child was severely malnourished. They also found another child in the home in a similar state. Franke and Hildebrandt were both arrested, and the two pleaded guilty to child abuse shortly thereafter. Now, Ruby Franke has been convicted.