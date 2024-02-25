The Lesser-Known Truth Of Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey has acknowledged that his relationship with his parents has been complex since his youth. His father, who once dreamed of being a comedian, ironically inspired Carrey to become one himself. "I learned many great lessons from my father, not the least of which is that you can fail at what you don't want, so you might as well take a chance on doing what you love," he shared in his 2014 commencement address for Maharishi International University.

Carrey tapped into his comedic skills at an early age, something that his family supported from the beginning. "My parents held my comedy up as something special — I was what was special about them in a way," he shared with The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. But with that support also came other feelings that stemmed from a number of plights the family faced, from his father's dejected nature after losing his job to Carrey's mother's substance abuse. "My mom ... was very sick in a lot of ways," Carrey revealed to the outlet. "She was always there for me, she was always there in the house, but if you're high on painkillers, that's abandonment."

Even as he eventually gained fame, Carrey's complicated feelings about his family would still come into play. "At the end of their lives, when his parents were sick and old ... he avoided calling them because of the feelings they would stir in him," the actor's ex-wife, Melissa Womer, told Rolling Stone.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).