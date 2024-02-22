The VP Candidate Donald Trump Is Considering Is Somebody No One Suspected

Controversial presidential candidate Donald Trump has opened up about who he would select as his vice president if he gets reelected.

Over the last few months, the conservative businessman has been knee-deep in legal woes, ranging from his mult-million dollar loss in his New York civil fraud case to his impending trial regarding his alleged attempt at overturning the 2020 election. Amid his increasingly bleak legal situation, Trump has trudged forward with his campaign to be reelected as the president. "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," he first announced in November 2022, per the Associated Press. Since making his announcement, Trump has gone down his expected route of presidential campaigning, including disparaging his competitors, slamming the current president, Joe Biden, and making outlandish promises to his MAGA supporters.

The former reality TV star has also shared his thoughts on selecting his potential VP, telling NPR, "The person that I think I like is a very good person, pretty standard. I think people won't be that surprised." While Trump has remained mum on the exact identity of his potential VP, he has dwindled it down to a handful of individuals.