We Finally Know What's Really Going On With Wendy Williams

Fans have been asking Wendy Williams, "How you doin'?" ever since she's been off air. A lot of mystery surrounded the talk show host having abruptly ended "The Wendy Williams Show" in 2022, as her health became a big concern. Now, we finally know what's going on.

Williams has been officially diagnosed with aphasia and dementia. Her team confirmed the news in a statement, saying (per Variety), "Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy's ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy's condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions." Her team went on to reveal her aphasia and dementia diagnosis, which causes memory loss and affects communication, per Medical News Today.

After delaying her 13th season, "The Wendy Williams Show" officially ended in 2022. At this point, people were already worried about Williams as she was placed under a guardianship regarding her finances. Not only that, but after her show ended, she also checked into a mental health facility. Williams seemingly went into hiding at that point, as she was rarely seen out in public. And when she did go out, it only raised fans' concern as it was clear her physical appearance was changing, and she would trip up on words. Williams lost a significant amount of weight, and many speculated that serious health issues were occurring, per TMZ.