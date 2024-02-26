Does Taylor Swift Want To Have Kids? Here's What The Singer Said
With Taylor Swift's romance with Travis Kelce heating up, many fans are wondering what the future holds for the pop star. Some wondered if a proposal was going to happen during the 2024 Super Bowl but the event came and went with only Kelce and his teammates scoring a ring after winning against the San Francisco 49ers. Of course, fans also can't help but speculate as to whether America's golden couple will become first-time parents and Swift has had to answer questions regarding her possible upcoming mom status throughout her career. "Oh, well, kids, yes! Later in life, definitely. I'd love to get to a place where I could do what my mom did," she told Us Weekly in 2010 (via MTV). The "Lover" singer continued, "But let's say I'm 30 and still touring: I wouldn't want to have a family, because I couldn't balance it. But I really have no idea about the future. It's so unexpected. Trust me!"
Swift shared with Marie Claire in 2012 (via Capital FM), "I want a bunch of [children] running around, minimum four. I want to wait a while, but the idea of pouring everything you are into another person when you become a parent has always been amazing to me." Since then, she has changed her tune a few times, and it seems up in the air as to whether the "Enchanted" singer is ready to be a mom.
Taylor Swift isn't sure she wants to have kids
Back in 2014, Taylor Swift was only in her mid-20s, so it's safe to say she didn't feel the rush of having kids. As reported by the Daily Mail, the singer-songwriter shared in an issue of InStyle, "I don't know if I'll have kids." She added, "It's impossible not to picture certain scenarios and how you would try to convince them that they have a normal life when, inevitably, there will be strange men pointing giant cameras at them from the time they are babies."
It appears she became tired of answering questions about motherhood and when asked about the topic by a German reporter, shared by GMA, Swift responded, "I don't really think men are asked that question when they turn 30, so I'm not going to answer that now." While she's not about to discuss being a mom publicly anymore, a source shared with Us Weekly that Swift and her then-boyfriend Joe Alwyn talked about being parents together. "Taylor and Joe have discussed children. She's very excited about that chapter of her life when the timing is right and comes," the insider revealed. As Swifties know, she and Alwyn did not make it, but things with Travis Kelce look promising and she may be looking for onesies soon with her new man.
Taylor Swift reportedly wants to start a family soon with Travis Kelce
While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is highly public, the "You Belong With Me" singer has remained mum about a possible wedding and children in her future. According to a source, Swift doesn't like feeling the pressure from the outside world but she is thinking about starting a family with the perfect person, per Heat World. "As much as she's enjoyed the dating scene, she's happiest when settled down with someone long-term. She wants to find the right guy to have a family with and ideally be planning for it next year. This is a process for her, but she's going to have fun," the insider stated.
Swift may not be a mom yet, or possibly anytime soon, but she is a godmother to Jaime King's second son, Leo Thames. In a now-deleted Instagram post captured by People, Swift shared a snap of her gently touching King's baby bump and wrote, "Guess who just got named Godmother of this little one ... (ME)." The pop singer was so enamored by her godson that she penned "Never Grow Up" for him and told the crowd during her 1989 World Tour, per Billboard, "When you're holding onto something that's so innocent and so perfect and has no idea what's coming for it with the world. The world is going to throw so many things at you as we grow up."