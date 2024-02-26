Does Taylor Swift Want To Have Kids? Here's What The Singer Said

With Taylor Swift's romance with Travis Kelce heating up, many fans are wondering what the future holds for the pop star. Some wondered if a proposal was going to happen during the 2024 Super Bowl but the event came and went with only Kelce and his teammates scoring a ring after winning against the San Francisco 49ers. Of course, fans also can't help but speculate as to whether America's golden couple will become first-time parents and Swift has had to answer questions regarding her possible upcoming mom status throughout her career. "Oh, well, kids, yes! Later in life, definitely. I'd love to get to a place where I could do what my mom did," she told Us Weekly in 2010 (via MTV). The "Lover" singer continued, "But let's say I'm 30 and still touring: I wouldn't want to have a family, because I couldn't balance it. But I really have no idea about the future. It's so unexpected. Trust me!"

Swift shared with Marie Claire in 2012 (via Capital FM), "I want a bunch of [children] running around, minimum four. I want to wait a while, but the idea of pouring everything you are into another person when you become a parent has always been amazing to me." Since then, she has changed her tune a few times, and it seems up in the air as to whether the "Enchanted" singer is ready to be a mom.