The Shady Side Of Dakota Johnson Everyone Ignores

"Madame Web" star Dakota Johnson has developed the uncanny ability to make our shady senses tingle whenever she opens her mouth during interviews. On "Late Night with Seth Meyers," for example, she kinda threw shade at her fellow U.S. citizens while promoting her Marvel movie. After assuring them that no knowledge of the Spider-verse was needed to enjoy it, she quipped, "You don't got to know nothing. It's great for America." During that same interview, she described filming her small role in the series finale of "The Office" as "the worst time of my life" simply because shooting ran so long and the show's main cast members weren't talking to her.

Johnson's deadpan delivery of almost every response to her interviewers' questions can make it difficult to discern whether she's being dead serious or joking, which has possibly helped bolster her reputation for throwing shade like Spider-Man slings a web. But at least she was laughing when she told MTV News correspondent Josh Horowitz that their interview wasn't going well. "One of our careers is over, and it's not mine," she quipped.

Johnson has complained about fans who ask her for photos. "It's basically like somebody coming up and being like, 'Can I lick your face?'" she said on "Jakes Takes." She also hates it when people try to take clandestine photos of her, but on "The Tonight Show," she confessed to doing the same thing to the "Stranger Things" cast. And she's done far shadier things.