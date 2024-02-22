We Can't Stop Staring At Angelina Jolie's Blonde Hair Transformation

With spring rolling around and sunny days ahead, Angelina Jolie made sure her hair fit the tone of the coming season. The "Maleficent" actor has dyed her long brown locks blonde and the internet is in a chokehold with her new transformation.

Hair can be a tricky thing, and many celebrities don't like to mess with it too much. But Jolie has always been one to experiment with her looks, specifically her hair. She told InStyle (via Elle) about the drastic ways she used to dye her hair as a young teen. She said, "I was a bit of a punk. Nowadays it's very popular to dye your hair blue, for example. In my day you bleached it and used a Sharpie [for color]." Listen, a Sharpie would definitely not be a hairdresser's go-to for getting blonde locks now, but at the time, it worked for the "Eternals" actor.

Although Jolie experimented with blonde looks, as she got older, she stuck to a darker brown color for her everyday hair and it became what people got used to. But, she was always willing to change her looks for certain roles, even if it may just have been a wig. According to "Today," Jolie has sported blonde hair in several films, including "Salt" and "Girl, Interrupted." But while she may have rocked blonde wigs in the past, she's now sporting blonde locks as her everyday look as she has made a complete transformation to her hair.