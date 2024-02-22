We Can't Stop Staring At Angelina Jolie's Blonde Hair Transformation
With spring rolling around and sunny days ahead, Angelina Jolie made sure her hair fit the tone of the coming season. The "Maleficent" actor has dyed her long brown locks blonde and the internet is in a chokehold with her new transformation.
Hair can be a tricky thing, and many celebrities don't like to mess with it too much. But Jolie has always been one to experiment with her looks, specifically her hair. She told InStyle (via Elle) about the drastic ways she used to dye her hair as a young teen. She said, "I was a bit of a punk. Nowadays it's very popular to dye your hair blue, for example. In my day you bleached it and used a Sharpie [for color]." Listen, a Sharpie would definitely not be a hairdresser's go-to for getting blonde locks now, but at the time, it worked for the "Eternals" actor.
Although Jolie experimented with blonde looks, as she got older, she stuck to a darker brown color for her everyday hair and it became what people got used to. But, she was always willing to change her looks for certain roles, even if it may just have been a wig. According to "Today," Jolie has sported blonde hair in several films, including "Salt" and "Girl, Interrupted." But while she may have rocked blonde wigs in the past, she's now sporting blonde locks as her everyday look as she has made a complete transformation to her hair.
Angelina Jolie debuts long, blonde locks
Is Angelina Jolie proving that blondes have more fun? It sure seems like it! Photos of Jolie's new look hit the internet after someone snapped a picture of her out shopping. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the photo of the actor's blonde look and said what everyone is truly feeling. They wrote, "blonde angelina jolie save me!" In the photo, her hair looked lighter, though the lighting didn't show how blonde the "Salt" actor has truly gone. But there's no need to question her hair color now because the "Maleficent" actor was captured by the paparazzi with her blonde locks in full display.
We're so used to seeing Jolie with darker hair, but this new look is a complete transformation. According to Page Six, the actor was photographed leaving her new store, but it's not the business that had people talking. Jolie's blonde hair was all the talk. While she still has a darker root, her hair quickly transitions into that lighter blonde color as it continues all the way through. Unlike her character in "Life or Something Like That," who wears a short blonde look, Jolie's new hair is on the longer side as it reaches several inches past her shoulders. Jolie has yet to comment on the new look, so it's not clear whether this is for a new role or not. Either way, Jolie looks stunning with her new hair color.
Angelina Jolie has always been a blonde
Red carpet after red carpet, we have all gotten used to Angelina Jolie sporting her dark brown hair and piercing blue eyes. Yet, while many may think brown is Jolie's natural hair color, it's actually blonde. The "Salt" actor once told reporters (via Business Insider), "My natural color is dark blonde. But when I was 4 or 5, my mother dyed my hair dark brown, and she decided to keep it that way. And I stuck with that." Jolie did stick with that darker brown for years, but now, she's going back to her roots — literally. With her dying her hair blonde, she is going back to the natural color she once had, well, kind of. The new blonde look may be a bit lighter than her original darker blonde roots, but it still looks great.
Jolie has gone through quite the transformations over the years, and it clearly started at a young age. But even with all the different ways she has changed her looks, what matters most when it comes to her physical appearance is much deeper than what many may think. She told InStyle (via People), "But what I see that I like isn't about a structure or an appearance. It's more that I see my family in my face." And with her going back to her natural hair color, she is sure to see more of that personal side than with her dyed brown hair.