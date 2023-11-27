These Celebrities Looked Like Entirely Different People Before Fame

Several celebs have spoken out about how the pressures of Hollywood have led them to do drastic things to their physical appearances. We've heard of celebrities losing massive amounts of weight, getting a facelift, or getting injected with fillers and Botox. It's almost become a norm to see a high-profile star change their outside appearance with cosmetic surgery.

Just look at celebs like Mickey Rourke, Jennifer Grey, Michael Jackson, and Madonna before they reached success. They look like totally different people from their humble beginnings to when they gained fame and fortune. Reality star Kylie Jenner became famous for her large pout after feeling insecure about her small lips. In addition to her lip fillers, in an episode of "The Kardashians" in 2023, she revealed she got breast implants when she was just 19.

Celebs who have changed their appearance all have their reasons for doing so. Whether it was to get over their insecurities, wanting to make a change to lead a healthier lifestyle, or just because they wanted to, the stars below all pretty much gave a reason behind why they now looked so much different before fame.