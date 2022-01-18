What Cardi B Really Wants To Get Tattooed On Her Face
Cardi B is a style icon. While she is most known for her over-the-top raps, the star is forging a name for herself in fashion as well. The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker reflected on making space for herself in the fashion world in 2019. "When it comes to the fashion industry, they don't care if you've got number one hits, all the awards, if you just ain't stylin' right, they just ain't gonna invite you to their shows, they just don't care," Cardi said, per E! Online. "You've got to be into it and you've got to have a sense of style."
In addition to constantly rocking designer labels, Cardi B's style is beyond skin-deep. The inked up rapper is known to rock large tattoos with her boundary-pushing fashions. In 2020, Cardi showed her Instagram followers the update she gave her large tattoo piece of a peacock on her hip. "After ten years I gave my peacock tattoo a makeover," she wrote under the post, showing a before and colorful after photo of the intricate tat. "This whole week I been takin hours of pain," she joked. Cardi later added to her body art with a beautiful back tattoo in 2021. The star stripped down on her Instagram Story to show off the floral and butterfly designs, per The Sun.
Now, Cardi revealed she has drastic plans for a new tattoo.
Cardi B wants to get ink honoring her child
Cardi B wants to get a tattoo of her son's name on her face. "Random but ....I'm 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face," Cardi announced on Twitter on January 17. "I really really wanna do it!" If she follows through, Cardi's face tattoo will reveal the name of her four-month-old son to the world as she has not yet disclosed that info with fans.
Keeping things lowkey, Cardi announced her baby boy's arrival September 14, 2021 with a sweet photo on Instagram showing her and her husband Offset holding their newborn hidden in a bundle of blue blankets. Though she hasn't revealed his name, the "WAP" hitmaker revealed her son's arrival was a "crazy a** delivery" to her social media followers, per People. "I lost so much blood guys," she recalled.
Cardi's potential face tattoo would follow in the footsteps of her man, as Offset has his and Cardi's daughter's name, Kulture, tattooed on his face as well. The Migos member showed off in 2018 on his Instagram Story his tat collection, which at the time featured all the names of his children (in addition to his two kids with Cardi, Offset is also the proud dad of three children from previous relationships). "All kids tatted," he captioned the video, per E! Online. "Don't play wit me." According to the outlet, Offset is big on getting the names of those he loves inked, as he has Cardi's stage name tattooed on his neck as well.