What Cardi B Really Wants To Get Tattooed On Her Face

Cardi B is a style icon. While she is most known for her over-the-top raps, the star is forging a name for herself in fashion as well. The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker reflected on making space for herself in the fashion world in 2019. "When it comes to the fashion industry, they don't care if you've got number one hits, all the awards, if you just ain't stylin' right, they just ain't gonna invite you to their shows, they just don't care," Cardi said, per E! Online. "You've got to be into it and you've got to have a sense of style."

In addition to constantly rocking designer labels, Cardi B's style is beyond skin-deep. The inked up rapper is known to rock large tattoos with her boundary-pushing fashions. In 2020, Cardi showed her Instagram followers the update she gave her large tattoo piece of a peacock on her hip. "After ten years I gave my peacock tattoo a makeover," she wrote under the post, showing a before and colorful after photo of the intricate tat. "This whole week I been takin hours of pain," she joked. Cardi later added to her body art with a beautiful back tattoo in 2021. The star stripped down on her Instagram Story to show off the floral and butterfly designs, per The Sun.

Now, Cardi revealed she has drastic plans for a new tattoo.