Cardi B Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Her Marriage To Offset

Rapper Cardi B sure knows how to make a man feel special... and on his birthday, no less!

Cardi took to her Instagram on December 14 to publicly wish her husband and father of her two children, Offset, a very happy birthday! "Happy birthday to my huuuuusband, best friend, and babydaaadddyyy," she began the post along with a photo and video dump of the couple and their growing family. "I love you so much and I'm so proud of you. We have overcome so much together. I love the man that you're becoming and I love the father that you are," she added. Alexa, play "I'm So Proud Of You," by Drake.

But aside from wishing Offset a feliz cumpleaños, Cardi also gave fans an up-close and personal look into the celeb couple's dynamic and confirmed what we suspected all along about the successful marriage between the two power-houses...