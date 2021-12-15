Cardi B Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Her Marriage To Offset
Rapper Cardi B sure knows how to make a man feel special... and on his birthday, no less!
Cardi took to her Instagram on December 14 to publicly wish her husband and father of her two children, Offset, a very happy birthday! "Happy birthday to my huuuuusband, best friend, and babydaaadddyyy," she began the post along with a photo and video dump of the couple and their growing family. "I love you so much and I'm so proud of you. We have overcome so much together. I love the man that you're becoming and I love the father that you are," she added. Alexa, play "I'm So Proud Of You," by Drake.
But aside from wishing Offset a feliz cumpleaños, Cardi also gave fans an up-close and personal look into the celeb couple's dynamic and confirmed what we suspected all along about the successful marriage between the two power-houses...
Cardi B and Offset are a team
Teamwork makes the dream work — especially when you have two little tykes running around the house!
During a celebratory Instagram post, Cardi B thanked her husband, Offset, for all the ways in which he helps her life run smoother — including being a stellar hands-on dad. "Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor, and for never allowing me to sell myself short. I'm so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids. You have soo many projects and businesses that you are managing and leading yet you have helped me so much in this journey wit our two babies. May life keep blessing you and you continue to thrive," she gushed.
As you may recall, Cardi and Offset welcomed their second child, a son, in September. "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple penned in a statement to People. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other sibling."