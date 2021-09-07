Here's What We Know About Cardi B's New Baby Boy

Cardi B is no stranger to making headlines and continues to have fans interested in her family life.

As previously reported by Billboard, the "I Like It" chart-topper started dating her husband Offset in 2017. Despite their on-and-off relationship, the pair is together and has expanded their family. In July 2018, the Grammy Award-winner welcomed their first child, daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, and recently announced they were expecting another. In true Cardi fashion, she kept her pregnancy a secret and revealed she was having another baby during her 2021 BET Awards performance with Migos. Unsurprisingly, fans were excited for the duo to become parents again.

Throughout Cardi's pregnancy journey, she has kept her loyal 108 million Instagram followers up to date by sharing snapshots of her growing bump. On August 31, she shared a number of images of her with Offset where she appeared to be due very soon. "Sooo proud of you my dear @offsetyrn May God protect you and lead you in the right paths," she captioned her post. Since that upload, Cardi informed fans she had given birth to a baby boy. Keep reading to find out more.