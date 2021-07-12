What We Know About Cardi B's Daughter's Extravagant Birthday Party
Rappers Cardi B and Offset have become one of pop culture's most talked-about couples in recent years — and they are no strangers to making headlines.
As previously reported by Billboard, the pair first started dating in 2017. Even though their relationship has been called off several times, they appear to be going strong again. In October 2017, Offset proposed to the "I Like That" chart-topper during a sold-out performance for Power 99's Powerhouse in Philadelphia. After initially denying that they were expecting their child, Cardi announced on "Saturday Night Live" that she was pregnant in April 2018. Two months later, in June, Cardi informed fans that she and Offset had already gotten married in private the previous year. In July, Cardi welcomed their first daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus.
Three years after giving birth to their first child, Cardi is now expecting her second child with Offset. The chart-topping star showed off her growing bump at the 2021 BET Awards when performing with Migos. While Kulture waits to welcome a sibling, she was treated to an extravagant birthday bash over the weekend. Keep reading to find out more.
Cardi B spoilt her daughter on her 3rd birthday
We know it might be hard to believe, but Cardi B and Offset's daughter is already 3 years old. To celebrate her big day, Cardi went all out and spoiled their first child with an extravaganza she probably will never forget. As previously reported by People, the Grammy Award-winning rapper documented her daughter's fairytale-themed event with many posts on her Instagram Story.
Both Cardi and Kulture wore matching pink gowns that were very princess-like, while Offset looked smart in a black-and-white three-piece suit. Kulture started off her day by riding a horse-drawn carriage with her parents. The trio was driven to the location of her party, where Kulture rode a pony that had a unicorn horn attached to its head.
At the venue where her bash was held, Kulture was greeted by Princess Tiana from "The Princess and the Frog." She walked through a multi-colored balloon tunnel where she found more Disney princesses, including Belle and Cinderella, waiting to party with her. Kulture's tall cake featured a castle on top and a carriage at the bottom, while her name and age were displayed in between. It goes without saying that Kulture is living her best life, as any 3-year-old should be! With that being said, Cardi and Offset were able to enjoy themselves, as they were filmed dancing on the dance floor.