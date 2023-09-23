The Zac Efron Steroid Rumors Explained

Zac Efron's surprising new look once prompted rumors of steroid use.

Although Efron has more than proven he's full of wide-ranging talent, his looks have also aided his career ascent. After "High School Musical," Rolling Stone branded Efron as "The New American Heart Throb" in 2007. And though his millions of fans enthusiastically approved of this sentiment at the time, five years later, Efron attempted to distance himself from the label. "I can't explain to you what it's like to be a heartthrob," Efron told CBS News. "I don't think I am a heartthrob." He continued, "I hate it. It follows you around, but you don't deserve it."

Over the years, Efron's fans have become increasingly invested in his evolving looks. Unfortunately, the conversation has shifted to include more criticism than his younger self received, including the speculation that Efron has gotten plastic surgery in recent years. A tweet comparing Efron's previous appearance to his more recent look is captioned, "[Zac Efron] before & after plastic surgery," and has racked up over 1,500 retweets. It's one of many posing the same argument. In 2022, Efron broke his silence on the rumor head-on and denied that he'd ever gone under the knife, instead blaming his altered appearance on a previous injury per Men's Health. Unfortunately, fans have speculated that Efron altered his appearance using more severe means.