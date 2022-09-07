Zac Efron Finally Breaks Silence On Plastic Surgery Speculation

If you were first introduced to former teen heartthrob Zac Efron via "High School Musical," then maybe you might have trouble recognizing him now. That sentiment reached a fever pitch in April 2021, when Efron gave a promotional short to spread awareness about Earth Day. Unfortunately for Efron, the meaningful environmental message of the interview was lost amid widespread speculation that Efron had surgically altered his famous face.

In the clip, Efron's cheeks appear puffy, and his jaw looks to be about twice the size that it once was. The rumors were especially heightened because, at the time, Efron just made a permanent move from Hollywood to Australia, which some found surprising. Soon, social media was flooded with hot takes about Efron's new look. "Zac Efron is naturally attractive, idk why he keeps messing up his face with cosmetic surgery," wrote one fan. "I don't wanna live in a world where ppl like Jennifer Aniston and zac Efron feel like they need plastic surgery," said another. Efron's good friend Kyle Sandilands came to the actor's defense on his radio show, claiming he'd be aware if Efron had done anything. "It's like getting a Picasso and having a kid finger paint all over it," he said, per Page Six. "Why bother?"

Though it was all anybody wanted to talk about at the time, Efron refused to address the rumors. It would be over a year before he'd chime in on the narrative and what he had to say is sure to raise some eyebrows.