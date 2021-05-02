Zac Efron's Friend Opens Up About His Alleged Plastic Surgery

Zac Efron has one of the most familiar faces in Hollywood. Aside from kickstarting his career in the hit "High School Musical" series, he's snagged roles in notable films like "Baywatch," "The Greatest Showman," "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," and more. These days, Efron has retreated from the spotlight and lives a much quieter life in Australia.

Efronhas been living in the Byron Bay area since 2020. At the time of his move, Efron put his Los Angeles home on the market, People reported. "As of now, he has no plans to live permanently in L.A. again," a source told the outlet. "He loves Australia and considers it his home."

There, the "17 Again" star met a woman named Vanessa Valladares as she was waiting tables at Byron Bay's General Store café. Things between the two got pretty serious pretty fast and, per the Daily Mail, Valladares moved into the home Efron is renting near Belongil Beach. However, the couple split after 10 months of dating in April 2021, with a source telling People, "Zac broke things off with Vanessa recently. It just didn't feel right to him anymore."

Efron may be a single man nowadays, but that is not the only new thing about him. Recently, rumors the star got plastic surgery have been circulating, but his close friend came to his defense. Keep scrolling to find out what Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands had to say.