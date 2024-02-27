Celebs Who Can't Stand Hallmark Alum Candace Cameron Bure
While Candace Cameron Bure has cultivated an "America's Sweetheart" persona over the last three decades, she has also had her fair share of drama with other celebrities.
In the late '80s, the would-be "Dancing with the Stars" competitor got her big break when she starred as D.J. Tanner on the hit sitcom "Full House." For eight seasons and 193 episodes, Bure won over the hearts of TV viewers with her wholesome and relatable teen character. "The show really took a lot of our personal stories," she revealed to Pop Sugar in 2014. After taking a break from the industry for a few years during the late '90s and early 2000s, Bure returned to the TV sphere when she joined the Hallmark Channel. "I love Hallmark movies. They are done so well ... and they are always simple stories that really just grab your heart," she told Avi the TV Geek in 2008.
Even though Bure has cultivated a career of playing friendly and wholesome characters, her conservative personality and statements have rubbed a fair share of her industry peers the wrong way, particularly once she shifted from Hallmark to the more conservative Great American Family. From JoJo Siwa calling her out over her rumored standoffish behavior to various celebs slamming her off-putting comments regarding LGBTQIA+ topics, we've crafted a list of Bure's most scandalous celeb beefs.
Jojo Siwa said she had a bad experince with Candace Cameron Bure
In July 2022, pop culture enthusiasts were thrown for a loop when JoJo Siwa took to social media to reveal her surprising beef with Candace Cameron Bure. In a TikTok, the "Dance Moms" star claimed that the former "Full House" teen was the rudest celebrity she ever encountered. In response to Siwa's statement, Bure shared a video on Instagram apologizing for their awkward run-in, which she said stemmed from her not having time to take a selfie together. "I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart. I didn't take a picture with you. Ugh! I feel crummy, I feel –– Jojo, I'm sorry," she said.
Siwa seemed to appreciate Bure's apology, telling Page Six, "You know, I had a rough experience when I was little. I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn't a good time for her." She went on to add, "I will say because I had a bad experience, that doesn't mean that she is an awful human."
While the two quickly buried the hatchet, their feud reignited later that year after Bure made controversial comments to The Wall Street Journal about opposing the inclusion of LGBTQIA+ couples in Great American Family Network films. "Honestly, I can't believe, after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with the intention of excluding LGBTQIA+ but then also talk about it in the press," Siwa wrote on Instagram.
Raven-Symoné and Candace Cameron Bure clashed while hosting The View
JoJo Siwa isn't the only former child star with whom Candace Cameron Bure has butted heads with. In 2015, the "Fuller House" star clashed with Disney starlet Raven-Symoné during their brief time as co-hosts on "The View." During the show's July 7 edition of Hot Topics, the panel discussed a story about an Oregon bakery facing a fine for refusing to make a cake for a lesbian couple. Symoné slammed the business, stating, "The Oregon law bars businesses from discriminating against sexual orientation, race, disability, age or religion, and to me, it's the same exact thing that they did back in the day saying Black people couldn't do certain things because it's my religious belief."
Shortly after "The Cheetah Girls" star finished her statement, Bure claimed she was comparing apples to oranges. "I don't think this is discrimination at all. This is about freedom of association," the conservative actor told the panel. "They are saying that they stand for marriage between a man and a woman."
In response to Bure's conservative comments, Symoné, who identifies as part of the LGBTQIA+ community, exclaimed that if the business was free to choose who they wanted to "associate with," she didn't want to be associated with Bure. While they didn't have the best relationship at the time, they reunited for the podcast "The View: Behind the Table" in 2021, where they discussed their time as co-hosts. "I thought I was going on a show, like Candace, where it was pop culture and fun and exciting, and I got catfished," Symoné explained.
Hilarie Burton Morgan called out Candace Cameron Bure for her comments on marriage
In April 2022, Candace Cameron Bure shocked Hallmark audiences when she and the network announced her departure. "Crown Media has enjoyed over 10 years of collaboration with Candace," Hallmark told TV Line. "We respect her decision and thank her for her many contributions." In the same breath of her departure, Bure announced her new overall deal with the conservative network Great American Family, seemingly shading Hallmark's move to be more LGBTQIA+ inclusive at the time. "I'm very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch," she told Variety.
In November of that year, she generated more controversy when she shot down the idea of LGBTQIA+ couples being featured in Great American Family films. "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," she told The Wall Street Journal.
Bure's controversial comments were immediately called out by her celebrity peers, including " One Tree Hill" star Hilarie Burton Morgan. "Bigot. I don't remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank." In an additional tweet, Morgan called out Great American Family president Bill Abbott for describing the LGBTQIA+ community as a trend. "That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy," she wrote. "There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples."