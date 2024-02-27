Celebs Who Can't Stand Hallmark Alum Candace Cameron Bure

While Candace Cameron Bure has cultivated an "America's Sweetheart" persona over the last three decades, she has also had her fair share of drama with other celebrities.

In the late '80s, the would-be "Dancing with the Stars" competitor got her big break when she starred as D.J. Tanner on the hit sitcom "Full House." For eight seasons and 193 episodes, Bure won over the hearts of TV viewers with her wholesome and relatable teen character. "The show really took a lot of our personal stories," she revealed to Pop Sugar in 2014. After taking a break from the industry for a few years during the late '90s and early 2000s, Bure returned to the TV sphere when she joined the Hallmark Channel. "I love Hallmark movies. They are done so well ... and they are always simple stories that really just grab your heart," she told Avi the TV Geek in 2008.

Even though Bure has cultivated a career of playing friendly and wholesome characters, her conservative personality and statements have rubbed a fair share of her industry peers the wrong way, particularly once she shifted from Hallmark to the more conservative Great American Family. From JoJo Siwa calling her out over her rumored standoffish behavior to various celebs slamming her off-putting comments regarding LGBTQIA+ topics, we've crafted a list of Bure's most scandalous celeb beefs.