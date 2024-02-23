Whoopi Goldberg Comes To The Defense Of Malia Obama's Name Change

Malia Obama made a big change to her famous name when she launched her filmmaking career, and her directorial debut at the Sundance Film Festival has brought this career choice into the spotlight. She decided to drop her presidential surname but kept her middle name intact; she's listed as "Malia Ann" in the credits of her most recent work.

Malia hasn't piped up to explain the change as of this writing, but it seems unlikely that the move is related to any beef with her parents, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. As reported by The New York Post, there's been a lot of speculation that she simply wants to avoid being deemed a "nepo baby" for using the legacy attached to her surname to get a leg up in Hollywood. However, she's been unable to avoid being linked to the former president and first lady in every piece written about her short film "The Heart" — and it undoubtedly would not be getting so much press if it wasn't the work of a young woman who grew up in the White House.

Some Letterboxd users have suggested that Malia's upbringing actually hurt the film, which is about a grieving man who carries out his mother's final request in a setting far from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. "I think this is what happens when you make a film that implies you know something about life when you really don't," one review read. Others expressed amusement over Malia's name change, but many understand why it's a valid career move. Whoopi Goldberg, for one, doesn't understand why people are getting so worked up about it.