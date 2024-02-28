Inappropriate Outfits Sydney Sweeney Has Been Caught Wearing

Sydney Sweeney might star on a show known for serving iconic fashion moments, but her outfit choices don't always induce a state of sartorial euphoria. From dragging around way too much floral fabric to trying to revive the visible underwear waistband trend, she's rocked her fair share of questionable looks that aren't always appropriate for the occasion she's dressing for.

Sweeney told Harper's Bazaar that she's a "T-shirt and jeans kinda girl" when it comes to her personal style. But as her "Euphoria" character Cassie Howard, she wears a lot of crop tops, mini skirts, pastels, and plunging necklines. Her on-screen outfits always seem to fit her impeccably, but it can be a struggle to find red-carpet looks that don't require a ton of tailoring to accommodate her bust. If one of her outfits is deemed inappropriate for her body type because she's sporting the dreaded quadra-boob, this often is not her fault. "A lot of times, when I see trolls online slamming me, or whoever is styling me, for things that don't fit my boobs, it's because it's samples," she explained to Glamour UK. In other words, some designers won't allow her to alter their clothing, so she just has to squeeze into it.

But while this irritating issue might explain some of her less-than-stellar looks, it's not an excuse that applies to all of them.