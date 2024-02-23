Ryan Reynolds Looks Nearly Unrecognizable Without Facial Hair In Latest Outing

Ryan Reynolds is a certified Hollywood heartthrob to many, with or without facial hair. We have seen Reynolds rock both a bare face and scruff throughout the years, but it's been a while since he has completely shaved off his facial hair. But, it looks like the "Deadpool" star wanted a change and has ditched the scruff for a clean-shaven look.

Facial hair can completely transform a man's looks, and Reynolds knows this, which is why keeping a beard and trimming became an essential part of his routine. When asked by GQ in 2019 about his number one grooming item, he said, "Probably a beard trimmer. I don't shave a lot with a razor, I just use a trimmer so I don't get an unruly Canadian lumberjack beard." To get "The Proposal" star's look, you don't need fancy shavers, as he told the outlet that he uses a standard Remington product.

Reynolds has been rocking a fully bearded appearance for the past couple of months. Instagram photos from November 2023 showed the actor's beard on full display. It wasn't long enough to reach his chest, but the beard would definitely not be labeled as just scruff. Lately, his facial hair has gone through different changes through trimming and shaping, but it was never fully shaved down. But RIP to Reynolds' bearded phase, because the actor has decided to strip his facial hair down to nothing, making him nearly unrecognizable.