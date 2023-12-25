Tragic Details About Ryan Reynolds

Among the many other things Ryan Reynolds has candidly spoken out about is his estranged relationship with his late father, James. Describing James as "a former cop, former boxer and full-time landmine." Reynolds noted in an essay he wrote for Time, "He worked tirelessly to provide for his family, and in return, you were expected to do what he said, often before he said it ... He was scary because he was one of those people with an energetic 'weight' to him."

As Reynolds told GQ in 2016, the image of the father he dreamt of having as a child was far from what he was presented with. "I always wanted that father ... who would put me on his lap and just dispense incredible life advice and guidance, and I would go out into the world and execute it beautifully. From my earliest memory of him, my father was that stereotypical tough guy ... I just don't feel like I ever had a real conversation with him," he shared.

During a 2021 appearance on an episode of the "SmartLess" podcast, Reynolds explained how his relationship with James contributed to his anxiety back when he was just a child. As the actor noted, the fear that his actions would enrage his father led him to anticipate what he might have to face in the future. "I think predicting the future is a big brick in a wall of anxiety," he said.