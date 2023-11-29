Inside Scarlett Johansson's Relationship History

We never really hear Scarlett Johansson talk negatively about her exes. In fact, the Marvel actor has dated quite a few A-list stars, but unlike some former celeb partners who've blasted one another's personal business after they split, Johansson has kept much of her previous romances under the radar.

She did, however, say one nice and straightforward thing about first ex-husband Ryan Reynolds, when she appeared as a guest on Gwyneth Paltrow's "Goop Podcast" in April 2023. Well over a decade following their divorce, Johansson simply told the host, "He's a good guy." We'll dive more into their short-lived marriage below, but don't you love to hear about exes who are on good terms? "I didn't know what I wanted or needed from somebody else," Johansson, who's since settled down with "Saturday Night Live" star Colin Jost, added of what she's learned from her past relationships. "... I never realized, 'Oh, it's really important for me, I need to be with a compassionate person. That's a fundamental characteristic that has to be there.'" The "Black Widow" star added, "Understanding what those fundamental things are that you need in a partner is a must, I think — for longevity, anyway."

Before coming to that "game-changer" of a realization, Johansson dated actors, musicians, and even some non-famous people — and it really does seem as though she doesn't have much bad blood with any of these exes. Well, from what we've heard, anyway. Let's dive deeper into Scarlett Johansson's dating history.