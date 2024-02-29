The Shady Side Of Mikayla Nogueira

The online world of beauty influencers used to be on YouTube where makeup moguls reigned supreme. But, after scandal after scandal — including Dramageddon – the beauty community collapsed and those once hailed as YouTube royalty moved to the more popular app, TikTok. Then came Mikayla Nogueira, whose connection with the TikTok camera turned the app into short-form YouTube and changed the game.

Although she started posting on Tumblr and YouTube in her teen years, the Massachusetts native finally found her success on TikTok in 2020. Her first makeup video was her version of the "Catfish Challenge". The TikTok went viral and changed her life forever. In less than a year, she gained over four million TikTok subscribers and won the 2020 American Influencer Award for emerging makeup artist of the year. She quit her job at Ulta to be a full-time influencer, which has led to over 15 million followers amassing 1.4 billion likes, numerous brand deals, a custom product made for her by Huda Beauty, the 2023 Streamy Award for Beauty, and more.

Nogueira is known for her Boston accent, her over-the-top personality, and a cystic acne makeup trick, but keeping with beauty guru tradition, she has been caught in the middle of many scandals, some of which were either brilliant PR tactics or just a poor lack of judgment.