Inside The Relationship Prince Harry Had With His Mother Diana

Prince Harry was only 12 years only when his mother Princess Diana tragically died, so it's little surprise to learn he struggled to cope with such a monumental loss at such a young age. Indeed, in 2023, the royal told "60 Minutes" host Anderson Cooper that he didn't truly accept his mum's death until he was 23.

"I just refused to accept she was gone," said Harry (via Independent). "Part of, she would never do this to us, but also, part of, maybe this is all part of a plan." The "Spare" author also revealed how for many years he still harbored hope that he'd receive a phone call from an alive and well Diana who'd then disclose her whereabouts. In the end, it took a trip to the French capital, and the scene of the fatal accident, in particular, for him to be able to accept the reality of her death.

It was a subject Harry also opened up about while speaking to Michael Strahan on "Good Morning America" that same year. "I say 100 percent it's a defense mechanism, right," he said of his initial unwillingness to believe his mother had died. "I wish I had the ability or the opportunity to do some form of therapy, or at least be able to talk more about losing my mum and celebrating her life. But who's to say that at age 12 whether I would've even said yes to that."