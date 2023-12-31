Tragic Details About Princess Diana

Though she was not necessarily born into the British royal family, Princess Diana's upbringing was one of privilege and nobility. Born on July 1, 1961, Diana was the third child of John Spencer, the Viscount Althorp, and Frances, the daughter of the 4th Baron Fermoy in Ireland. At the time of her birth, Diana's parents were going through an unimaginable tragedy: their eldest son had recently perished just hours after being born. Following the devastation, the couple hoped for a baby boy to carry on the family name. Instead, they were blessed with baby Diana, and her brother Charles a few years later.

Sadly, the Spencers never recovered from losing their eldest son. John and Frances' marriage eventually fell apart due to cheating and stress, while Diana was just 6 years old at the time. After the separation, she and her siblings went to live with their father at Althorp and were raised by countless "young and pretty" nannies whom Diana resented.

"It was a very unhappy childhood," Diana confessed in her personal diaries (via OK!). "Parents were busy sorting themselves out. Always seeing my mother crying. Daddy never spoke to us about it. We never asked questions. Too many changes over nannies, very unstable, the whole thing." The holidays were particularly difficult for the family as they tried to navigate two households. By 13, Diana knew that she was ready for something more: she vowed to marry someone notable.