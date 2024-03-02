Everything We Know About David Bromstad's Three Older Siblings

David Bromstad found a place in HGTV viewer's hearts when he first starred as a contestant and won "HGTV Design Star" in 2006. A few years and several HGTV shows later, it feels like we know just about everything about David. The television star has even given us a taste of his personal life as his siblings have appeared on some of his shows — but what more do we know about David's three older siblings?

David is the baby of the Bromstad bunch. The "My Lottery Dream House" star has three older siblings — two sisters and a brother. Dean Bromstad, Dynelle Bromstad, and Dyonne Bromstad have always been supportive of all of David's aspirations. In February 2017, David shared a sweet photo of his family gearing up to watch one of his shows. He captioned the photo, "My super weird and fabulous family and I will be watching My Lottery Dream Home at 8pm est on HGTV! Join us cutie pies!" Both of David's older sisters were in the photograph, but Dean was noticeably missing as he tends to live a more private life.

While some of David's siblings seem more comfortable in the spotlight than others, they all share a penchant for privacy when it comes to their personal lives. However, HGTV fans are curious creatures. So, for those hungry for a peek behind the curtain, here's the lowdown on David's three older siblings.