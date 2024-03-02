Tragic Details About Kate Middleton's Mother Carole

In 2011, Carole Middleton acquired the ability to boast that her daughter is an actual princess, but no fairytale would be complete without some tragedies for its characters to overcome. While Carole can take comfort in knowing that real life isn't like a Disney fairytale, where mothers of future princesses usually don't survive to see them become royals, she reportedly suffered a minor humiliation upon becoming the mother-in-law of a future monarch.

According to Tina Brown's book "The Palace Papers," Carole had hoped to invite some of her friends to William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales' wedding reception. "The Middletons found that none of their guests made the cut," Brown writes, adding that Carole was embarrassed by the slight.

Kate Middleton has always had a close bond with her mom. While speaking to SheerLuxe about her Party Pieces business, Carole revealed that Kate even used to work with her. But when she became a royal, Kate's duties required her to spend a lot of time with her husband and in-laws. "My biggest fear was that I'd lose my family," Carole told The Telegraph in 2018, "but we've stayed close." According to a 2016 Daily Mail report, Carole is also close with her royal grandchildren; sources claimed that the amount of time she spends with them even started making King Charles III jealous. When Carole learned this, one insider said, "She was devastated." Little did she know how much worse her family drama was going to get.