The Biggest Rumors About Kate Middleton's Health Scare

Reports of Catherine, Princess of Wales' health scare have been overshadowed by the news of King Charles III's cancer diagnosis. Still, it doesn't mean the rumors have died down. Speculation has swirled from the moment Kensington Palace revealed that the future Queen of England had undergone a mysterious "abdominal surgery."

"Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery," the Palace announced on January 17. "The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery." The official narrative around Kate's hospital stay raised eyebrows. For a supposed "planned" procedure, there was a whole load of secrecy surrounding it. According to People, even Kate's pals and the upper echelons of The Firm were unaware of her medical issues. The publication claimed the news caused shockwaves, as there were no signs of impending medical concerns.

"It does sound serious with the length of time [she's taking]. But she is in great hands and will have lots of care and support at home and is a fit young woman," a royal source told People. "I am sure she will bounce back." With even those close to Kate questioning Kensington Palace's low-key "move along now, nothing to see here" approach to the news, it's little wonder the general public's imagination has gone into overdrive. We're breaking down some of the biggest rumors about Kate's health scare.