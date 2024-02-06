The Biggest Rumors About Kate Middleton's Health Scare
Reports of Catherine, Princess of Wales' health scare have been overshadowed by the news of King Charles III's cancer diagnosis. Still, it doesn't mean the rumors have died down. Speculation has swirled from the moment Kensington Palace revealed that the future Queen of England had undergone a mysterious "abdominal surgery."
"Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery," the Palace announced on January 17. "The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery." The official narrative around Kate's hospital stay raised eyebrows. For a supposed "planned" procedure, there was a whole load of secrecy surrounding it. According to People, even Kate's pals and the upper echelons of The Firm were unaware of her medical issues. The publication claimed the news caused shockwaves, as there were no signs of impending medical concerns.
"It does sound serious with the length of time [she's taking]. But she is in great hands and will have lots of care and support at home and is a fit young woman," a royal source told People. "I am sure she will bounce back." With even those close to Kate questioning Kensington Palace's low-key "move along now, nothing to see here" approach to the news, it's little wonder the general public's imagination has gone into overdrive. We're breaking down some of the biggest rumors about Kate's health scare.
Kate Middleton's coma rumor
Given her high profile, it's no surprise that news of Catherine, Princess of Wales' abdominal surgery made waves internationally. European tabloid reporters quickly jumped on the speculation bandwagon with alleged inside information from purported royal sources. Spanish writer Concha Calleja was one of them. She claimed to have the exclusive medical scoop that apparently evaded seasoned British royal reporters.
Calleja claimed on Telecinco's "Fiesta" that Kate was placed into an induced coma after she suffered complications post-surgery. "The doctors had to take drastic decisions at that moment because of the complications that arose," Calleja alleged. "The decision was to induce a coma. She had to be intubated, and a coma had to be induced." Calleja claimed doctors hadn't foreseen any complications arising as "the operation went well." Still, things suddenly went downhill during the post-operative stage. She insisted the 15-day recovery period Kensington Palace announced proved how serious Kate's condition had been.
The Firm was having none of it. "It's total nonsense," a royal source told The Times. They slammed Calleja for not fact-checking her alleged source's claims. "It's fundamentally, totally made-up, and I'll use polite English here: it's absolutely not the case," the insider insisted. However, Calleja refused to back down; she stuck by her guns and returned to "Fiesta" to rebuke Buckingham Palace's rebuttal of her claims. Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to thank Calleja for "not being silent."
Did Kate Middleton have plastic surgery?
Whenever a high-profile woman undergoes a hospital stay followed by a recuperation period, it's just a matter of time before plastic surgery speculation starts. Sure enough, the gendered and misogynistic rumor mill immediately cranked up after the announcement of Catherine, Princess of Wales' abdominal surgery.
Amongst the gossip was conjecture that Kate had a tummy tuck. Plastic surgeon Dr. Ryan Neinstein commented on the speculation to In Touch. He said he believed that Kate had had a tummy tuck operation, noting a "60 percent increase in demand in the past year for these types of procedures." Because, presumably, that's relevant somehow.
"Obviously, Kate Middleton didn't have simple scheduled abdominal surgery. The hospital stay for surgery is short. It is never the 10 to 14 days unless there are serious complications," a theorist posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Cancer? Drug detox? Psychiatric problems? Plastic surgery complications?" they questioned, covering all the possible rumor bases. "Sweetheart Kate Middleton has already had plastic surgery. You are too late," Henry VIII weighed in, and he should know a thing or two about royal scandal and intrigue. Others speculated that celestial forces were at play. "It's weird people are saying Kate Middleton is in the hospital for plastic surgery ... anyway, transiting Uranus is square her Ascendant (body), which can potentially show an unexpected health crisis," a mystic mused.
The Kate Middleton hysterectomy theory
Another of the Catherine, Princess of Wales health scare rumors is that she underwent a hysterectomy. Per The Cleveland Clinic, a hysterectomy, which involves the removal of the uterus, is necessary if a patient is suffering from fibroids, cancer, or abnormal bleeding. Its expected recovery time is between four and six weeks.
The doctors of X, formerly known as Twitter, have really been there for this particular rumor. "Kate Middleton is clearly having a necessary Hysterectomy," one opined. "She has provided heirs; it is for her own health (My mother had a large non-cancerous cyst; there are many reasons)." They said people needed to back off as it's nobody's business what's wrong with Kate. "So don't comment," a detractor clapped back. Another Dr. X explained that their 60-year-old friend had abdominal surgery and was up and about the same day, and therefore Kate had to be hiding something. "She is younger and no way needs 3 weeks in hospital," they wrote. "Get real. Wish they would just be honest."
One commenter disappeared completely down the conspiracy rabbit hole, questioning if Kate had been forced to have her uterus surgically removed because "the queen can't be pregnant." That is an interesting theory, given Kate isn't the queen. Meanwhile, others cast the medical net further into the field. Among the many alternative theories are gall bladder and kidney stone surgery.
Speculation of a possible eating disorder
Another tried and tested health scare alternative narrative that inevitably surfaces when a female celeb disappears from the spotlight is "Scary Skinny!" Angela Levin, who penned "Queen Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort," appeared on the questionable opinion-driven GB News on January 22 to share her speculation.
"It's very unusual to stay in hospital for 14 days if at home you have the comfort you could have," Levin said. She claimed it was "scary" that Kate was taking a break from public duties and gave a dog whistle to the many eating disorder speculators out there by noting, "She's very, very thin." Levine opined that Kate "isn't the kind of woman who wants to stay in a hospital, really."
In a meandering vocal train of thought, Levin hinted at mental illness by drawing a comparison between Kate's alleged medical issues and those suffered by Prince William's late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. She claimed a teenage William "had to deal with her mental illnesses, and crying and screaming." Therefore, he knows he needs to look after Kate, "who has been so wonderfully supportive to him." Levin concluded with the no-brainer, "Family first!"
If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).