Scandal Alert: Why We Think Kate Middleton's Hospital Stay Is A Total Lie

The media went into overdrive after Kensington Palace made the surprise announcement that Catherine, Princess of Wales had undergone "planned abdominal surgery" in a London clinic. "The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," a January 17 statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

A skeptic could be forgiven for thinking Kate's hospitalization comes at a very convenient time. The royal family is majorly struggling, with popularity ratings at an all-time low. A survey by the National Center for Global Research, or NatCen (via The Guardian) shows only 3 in 10 Brits believe the monarchy is "very important," with 45% of respondents believing it should be abolished, is not at all necessary, or not very important. Not to mention Kate's less-than-stellar work ethic that has placed her and William, Prince of Wales' reputation on the line.

According to the official Court Circular, she conducted a lackluster 123 engagements during 2023, compared to William's aunt, Anne, Princess Royal's 457. So, it's unlikely anybody will even notice Kate's absence from civic life. Either way, a medical emergency is always guaranteed to garner sympathy from the good, old British public and change the tide of negative press — for the foreseeable future, at least. Still, the official narrative surrounding Kate's hospital stay smells fishy, to say the least.