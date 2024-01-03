William & Kate's Royal Reputation Is At Stake Over Their Work Ethic, According To An Expert

For once, it's William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, who are hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Giving Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, a well-earned break, they're battling accusations of shirking their royal duties.

Even before Harry went rogue, ditching the firm and hot hoofing it to sunny California, his brother and sister-in-law were the golden couple. William and Kate were lauded for their work ethic and appeared to do no wrong in the eyes of adoring Brits. A 2023 YouGov survey lists Kate and William's approval ratings at 71% and 69%, respectively, making them second and third in popularity to Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022.

Lagging behind Kate and William is Anne, Princess Royal, King Charles III's younger sister. Anne is hardly a tabloid staple, unlike her glamorous nephew and his wife; still, she's endeared herself to the people with her unwavering dedication to civic life. According to the official court circular, Anne is the hardest-working of all the royals, attending 457 public engagements in 2023, averaging 12-14 weekly. In contrast, William's annual tally is 172, and Kate's is 123. To many outsiders, William and Kate's work demands don't seem that tough. Flying around the world in private jets, waving from balconies, opening buildings, and shaking hands for a few hours hardly works up a sweat. So, maybe it's little surprise that the future king and queen are coming under fire for their seemingly lackadaisical lifestyle.