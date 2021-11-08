What Job Are Prince William And Kate Middleton Hiring For?

Before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle came into the picture, there were several reports that suggested Prince William and Kate Middleton might have been the most "work shy" couple in the British monarchy, according to the Daily Beast in 2016. That's because they continually lagged behind the other senior members of the royal family when it came to the number of royal engagements and public appearances they made.

According to People, Prince Charles and Prince Anne were the hardest working members of the royal family back in 2017, as they attended 374 and 455 engagements that year respectively. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lagged far behind the other royals, with William and Kate not putting in nearly half the work that other members of the family did. William even had to defend himself from the "work shy" rumors when he told The Guardian in 2016, "It's something that I don't completely ignore, but it's not something I take completely to heart."

And while no one knows if Harry and Meghan's presence had something to do with William and Kate's uptick in their workload, it appears as though they are so busy that they are looking for someone to fill a prominent role for them behind the scenes. Here's what you need to know.