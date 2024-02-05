King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis Has Everyone Saying The Same Dark Thing

Great Britain and the Commonwealth have been rocked by the news of King Charles III's cancer diagnosis. The announcement is made all the more devastating given the decades that Charles waited to be king. The dark misfortune of being handed a cancer diagnosis so soon after landing your dream job is truly tragic for Charles, an observation that's not gone unnoticed by the public.

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on February 5. A spokesperson shared that Charles is undergoing cancer treatment. Doctors have advised him to take a leave from public duties but he will continue with official State business. The Palace noted that Charles' medical team was quick to respond to the discovery of cancerous cells, and the king was confident in his full recovery. Charles decided to make his diagnosis public in solidarity with others who are affected by cancer.

Charles' medical state became subject to speculation after he entered the hospital on January 17. At the time, officials downplayed the severity of the king's woes, insisting his condition was "benign."

More to come...