What We Know About King Charles' Surgery
Royal fans were given a double shock on January 17, 2023, when it was announced both Kate Middleton and King Charles would be hospitalized. However, where the princess opted to stay mum on her condition, the king made no secret of the fact that he would be seeking medical attention for an enlarged prostate.
In a statement issued to the press, Buckingham Palace began by indicating that the king's condition was far from rare. "In common with thousands of men each year, the King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," it read, per Reuters. The statement also put to rest any speculation that the king was in imminent danger, noting, "His Majesty's condition is benign." Nevertheless, the palace said that he would be booked into an unnamed hospital the following week. Though not in the official statement, it's said that the palace also told the press that the king felt compelled to share details to influence more men to prioritize their own health.
Aims to raise awareness aside, the news of the king's surgery came as a shock. After all, with the Princess of Wales recovering from a condition herself, People reported that Prince William has scaled back on his duties, meaning three of the most senior members of The Firm are unable to perform at once. However, it seems that in the case of the monarch, there's very little to worry about.
The king's surgery shouldn't require much downtime
While Kensington Palace's announcement revealed that Kate Middleton will remain in hospital for a minimum of 10 days and out of public life until April, King Charles' procedure requires significantly less downtime. Mail Online reports he's likely to stay just one night and shouldn't require much time away from work.
That said, while Buckingham Palace's statement shared the reason behind the king's surgery, it didn't share exactly which procedure he would be undergoing. The NHS notes several surgical approaches to dealing with an enlarged prostate. Of the possible options listed, which include transurethral resection of the prostate, water ablation, and holmium laser, most require around four weeks of recovery. That means in-person engagements are likely to be out of the question for the next month or two — though there's a chance he'll be given the green light to work from home.
Given how open the king has been regarding his condition, Buckingham Palace may provide updates regarding his recovery. However, in the meantime, his engagements are on pause. And, should he need to rely on someone while his son and daughter-in-law face their own health concerns, GB News reports that it's likely Princess Anne will be on hand, along with Prince Edward. That shouldn't be too much of a stretch for the Princess Royal. After all, she's long been known as the firm's hardest-working royal. We're wishing his Majesty a speedy recovery.