What We Know About King Charles' Surgery

Royal fans were given a double shock on January 17, 2023, when it was announced both Kate Middleton and King Charles would be hospitalized. However, where the princess opted to stay mum on her condition, the king made no secret of the fact that he would be seeking medical attention for an enlarged prostate.

In a statement issued to the press, Buckingham Palace began by indicating that the king's condition was far from rare. "In common with thousands of men each year, the King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," it read, per Reuters. The statement also put to rest any speculation that the king was in imminent danger, noting, "His Majesty's condition is benign." Nevertheless, the palace said that he would be booked into an unnamed hospital the following week. Though not in the official statement, it's said that the palace also told the press that the king felt compelled to share details to influence more men to prioritize their own health.

Aims to raise awareness aside, the news of the king's surgery came as a shock. After all, with the Princess of Wales recovering from a condition herself, People reported that Prince William has scaled back on his duties, meaning three of the most senior members of The Firm are unable to perform at once. However, it seems that in the case of the monarch, there's very little to worry about.