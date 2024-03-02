Inside The Relationship Between Anthony Bourdain And His Only Child

This article mentions suicide and drug use.

Fatherhood changed Anthony Bourdain in ways that were both unexpected and exciting. The late chef and author didn't necessarily set out to be a father, but he was glad it was in his cards. Bourdain welcomed Ariane with his second wife, Ottavia Busia, in April 2007, when he was 50. "That's late, I know. But for me, it was just right. At no point previously had I been old enough, settled enough, or mature enough for this, the biggest and most important of jobs," he penned in his 2016 "Appetites: A Cookbook."

Welcoming his daughter was also freeing, a feeling that caught Bourdain by surprise as the birth of a child is often associated with a significant loss of freedom. "At that moment, you stop being the star of the film. For me, that was an enormous relief and a gift," the "Parts Unknown" host said on "CBS This Morning" in 2016. Bourdain embraced the role with the same passion he had for food, travel, and the world.

"I am never happier than when I'm standing in the backyard being, like, TV dad," he said on Morgan Neville's "Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain." In those moments, the "No Reservations" host felt rooted in a way he had never felt before. "I feel normal," he said, laughing. "Whatever the hell that means." Ariane was 11 at the time of Bourdain's tragic death by suicide in June 2018. While young, Ariane was old enough to have built a special relationship with Bourdain