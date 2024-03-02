The Cosmetic Procedures RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Admits To Getting

Dorit Kemsley is among the many stars of the "Real Housewives" franchise who look nothing like they used to. In 2021, former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast member Eden Sassoon even accused Kemsley of making some drastic changes to her appearance, using side-by-side photos of the Beverly Beach founder's face to support her argument. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Sassoon opined that Kemsley looked like "a completely different character" now. "NOTE TO ALL WOMEN [...] don't overdo it," the former reality star added.

Changing looks or not, Kemsley has that je ne sais quoi that makes her a magnetic force on television. It's hard to take your eyes off her, and you just know that she has some great beauty secrets to spill. When Kemsley does, they usually don't involve trips to the plastic surgeon's office. In an interview with People, she lauded the ability of a topknot pulled tight to instantly (albeit temporarily) replicate the results of a facelift, but the "RHOBH" star also warned that migraines can be an unwanted side effect of this particular beauty hack.

"There are the occasional times where I just feel like my brains are being squeezed and mutilated," she admitted. Kemsley also proudly informed Page Six that her own Beverly Beach Afterglow Tinted Face & Body Bronzer is like "Photoshop in a bottle" and during the Season 9 "RHOBH" reunion, she asserted simply, "Makeup can do wonders," (via Bravo). However, the busy working mother has gotten some tweaks to her face and figure over the years.