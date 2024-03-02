The Cosmetic Procedures RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Admits To Getting
Dorit Kemsley is among the many stars of the "Real Housewives" franchise who look nothing like they used to. In 2021, former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast member Eden Sassoon even accused Kemsley of making some drastic changes to her appearance, using side-by-side photos of the Beverly Beach founder's face to support her argument. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Sassoon opined that Kemsley looked like "a completely different character" now. "NOTE TO ALL WOMEN [...] don't overdo it," the former reality star added.
Changing looks or not, Kemsley has that je ne sais quoi that makes her a magnetic force on television. It's hard to take your eyes off her, and you just know that she has some great beauty secrets to spill. When Kemsley does, they usually don't involve trips to the plastic surgeon's office. In an interview with People, she lauded the ability of a topknot pulled tight to instantly (albeit temporarily) replicate the results of a facelift, but the "RHOBH" star also warned that migraines can be an unwanted side effect of this particular beauty hack.
"There are the occasional times where I just feel like my brains are being squeezed and mutilated," she admitted. Kemsley also proudly informed Page Six that her own Beverly Beach Afterglow Tinted Face & Body Bronzer is like "Photoshop in a bottle" and during the Season 9 "RHOBH" reunion, she asserted simply, "Makeup can do wonders," (via Bravo). However, the busy working mother has gotten some tweaks to her face and figure over the years.
No, Dorit Kemsley did not get 'a head transplant'
After Lisa Vanderpump joked about Dorit Kemsley looking like she got "a head transplant," the Beverly Beach founder came clean about what work she's actually had done. During the Season 9 reunion, Kemsley denied getting a facelift, clarifying, "A little Botox and filler [...] that's all I've ever done on my face." The reality star also has veneers and breast implants. She argued that her implants aren't as massive as one fan charged during the special, and Lisa Rinna quickly reassured her, "They look great," (via Instagram).
Kemsley gave fans another update on whether she'd gone under the knife as well as the needle in 2021. During an Instagram Q&A, she confirmed that she still hadn't used plastic surgery to alter her appearance, giving credit to her glam squad for the beauty transformations that were causing so much speculation. She also told her fans, "If I ever decide to do plastic surgery, I promise I will happily share it," (via Bravo).
However, during a Season 11 episode of "RHOBH," some of her castmates didn't look too convinced when the topic of nose jobs came up and Kemsley claimed that she'd never had one. The producers seemed to shade her by comparing a photo of Kemsley from high school to a more recent pic in which her nose looked decidedly different. "I know wonders can be done with makeup and I see that Dorit does a lot of contouring but I know that most people here think she's lying," Kyle Richards noted in a confessional (via The U.S. Sun).
The one plastic surgery procedure she's interested in
Kyle Richards asked a plastic surgeon to examine Dorit Kemsley's nose during a party in 2021. In a post on her Instagram Story, Kemsley's close pal, "RHOBH" alum Teddi Mellencamp, shared video footage of Dr. Ben Talei explaining why, in his professional opinion, it was obvious that Kemsley hadn't had a rhinoplasty. The features that Talei pointed out to back up his conclusion were her nose's asymmetry and the non-prominence of a vein on its bridge.
If her schnozz had ever been sliced up, Talei explained that the vein "would be engorged to hell." He also declared, "It's a cute little nose," (via Bravo). If a plastic surgeon tells you that a part of your body looks good instead of trying to convince you that you need their services, it's probably best to trust their opinion. However, during a 2021 episode of "RHOBH", Kemsely acknowledged wanting to get a nose job. Richards' plastic surgeon, Dr. Vladimir Grigoryants, then checked her nose and offered a different assessment of its appearance.
"The tip is a bit wide," he said, adding that she also had a hump and some drooping (via Instagram). As of this writing, Kemsley hasn't revealed whether she ultimately decided to get a rhinoplasty. However, in June 2023, Radar Online reported that a nurse was suing Kemsley for failing to pay her when she was hired by the reality star to provide aftercare for an undisclosed plastic surgery procedure.