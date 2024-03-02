How Melania Trump Reportedly Helped Donald Lose Weight

A big concern with presidents these days is not just their policies, but their health. Joe Biden and Donald Trump's health have many people concerned about how it could play a role in their presidency. For Donald specifically, people are worried that he's not only getting older but hasn't always taken the best care of himself. Luckily for the former president, he has had his wife, Melania Trump's, help in creating better eating habits that have allowed him to lose weight.

For years, Donald has been open about his daily diet of fast food. In 2016, during a CNN town hall, the president revealed his love for fast food chains like McDonald's and Burger King. Donald justified going to these fast food places by saying, "I'm a very clean person. I like cleanliness. And I think you're better off going there than maybe some place where you have no idea where the food is coming from." When he was officially elected as president in 2016, his love for junk food did not stop.

Former White House aides David Bossie and Corey Lewandowski revealed in their memoir "Let Trump Be Trump" just how much fast food the president consumed, per People. They said, "On Trump Force One there were four major food groups: McDonald's, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza and Diet Coke." Donald has been eating fast food for years, and sometimes it can be hard to break those habits, but fortunately, he had Melania's help.