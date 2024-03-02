How Melania Trump Reportedly Helped Donald Lose Weight
A big concern with presidents these days is not just their policies, but their health. Joe Biden and Donald Trump's health have many people concerned about how it could play a role in their presidency. For Donald specifically, people are worried that he's not only getting older but hasn't always taken the best care of himself. Luckily for the former president, he has had his wife, Melania Trump's, help in creating better eating habits that have allowed him to lose weight.
For years, Donald has been open about his daily diet of fast food. In 2016, during a CNN town hall, the president revealed his love for fast food chains like McDonald's and Burger King. Donald justified going to these fast food places by saying, "I'm a very clean person. I like cleanliness. And I think you're better off going there than maybe some place where you have no idea where the food is coming from." When he was officially elected as president in 2016, his love for junk food did not stop.
Former White House aides David Bossie and Corey Lewandowski revealed in their memoir "Let Trump Be Trump" just how much fast food the president consumed, per People. They said, "On Trump Force One there were four major food groups: McDonald's, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza and Diet Coke." Donald has been eating fast food for years, and sometimes it can be hard to break those habits, but fortunately, he had Melania's help.
Donald Trump's weight loss is reportedly attributed to Melania Trump
People began to notice that near the end of 2023, Donald Trump was looking slimmer than usual. While many speculated that he could be taking Ozempic for weight loss, Donald revealed to Fox News (via the Daily Mail) that he had to lose the weight "the hard way." He said, "I've been so busy I haven't been able to eat very much. I'm not able to sit down and eat like a person like you — you can sit down and eat. Me, it's a little bit tougher." While the former president claimed that his weight loss was because he's busy with work, that may not be the only reason.
A source revealed to Page Six that the former president has cut back on eating junk food at the Mar-a-Lago buffet. They claimed that the former president has "dropped at least 30 pounds" and "people at the club say he's eating healthier." But the sudden diet change isn't all Donald's doing. The source revealed that Melania Trump has helped with Donald's healthier eating habits. It's unclear how the former first lady got Donald to make the switch, but he's no longer "scarfing down ice cream sundaes or chocolate cake with two scoops of vanilla ice cream on it." Donald may not be hitting the 2024 presidential campaign trail with new policies, but he is coming in with a leaner figure.
Donald Trump's doctor said he's in excellent health
Back in November 2023, around the time when the conversation sparked about Donald Trump's weight loss, the former president posted a letter from his doctor, Bruce Aronwald, on Truth Social saying Donald was in good health. The letter read, "I am pleased to report that President Trump's overall health is excellent. His physical exams were well within the normal range, and his cognitive exams were exceptional." The letter was from health exams taken in September 2023 and even addressed Trump's change in diet. Aronwald said, "President Trump has reduced his weight through an improved diet and continued daily physical activity, while maintaining a rigorous schedule." Now, we know that the change in diet had something to do with Melania.
Donald has always been one to boast about his accomplishments, even with his health. In December 2023, the former president bragged about his health exam results while on the campaign trail, per The Hill. He shared, "I took a physical and I passed with flying colors. And I took a cognitive exam. I said 'Doctor, give me anything you want, I want to take it.'" Donald even made a dig at President Joe Biden, saying he too should be "forced" to take a cognitive test amid growing concerns over his health. While that will not happen, Donald has made it known that he "aced" his cognitive exam.