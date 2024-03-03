Below Deck Med: The Heartbreaking Death Of Malia White's Brother

When you take reality TV onto the high seas, the waters can quickly become choppy. Malia White from "Below Deck" knows that only too well, with a trail of theatricals, tantrums, and tears in her wake. Still, it was when the cameras stopped rolling that Malia felt the most turbulence following the tragic death of her big brother, Jay White.

Malia had more than her fair share of dramatic storylines during her years on the hit show. Per Bravo, she first appeared on the second installment of "Below Deck Mediterranean" as a deckhand. Malia's complicated relationship with Captain Sandy loomed large throughout the season, and the two women have butted heads often over the years. Still, things became explosive after Captain Sandy shared her assumptions about her employee's sexuality. "Malia ... I think she's secretly gay, to be honest. That's my opinion. Everybody in production thinks that," she said in a Cameo video. Captain Sandy walked her conjecture back following a storm of criticism. "I was wrong for making that comment; that clip was taken out of context; it was sliced to make it into something it was not. My apologies to Malia!" She said in an Instagram statement.

Malia took a break from the waves for a couple of years. She returned to the screens as a bosun in Season 5, which featured Malia and Tom Checkett's rollercoaster romance. That ended shortly after filming wrapped. Still, the anguish continued for Malia, culminating in the heartbreaking death of her brother in October 2023.