90 Day Fiancé: Red Flags In Sophie Sierra And Rob Warne's Relationship
Like most couples in the "90 Day Fiancé" franchise, Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne's relationship was anything but smooth sailing. The two started dating after Sierra saw Warne's profile on an Instagram page dedicated to men of mixed ethnicities. When she visited the model in his Los Angeles home, problems started arising soon after she discovered he didn't have a bathroom inside his house. He thought she was spoiled for not wanting to walk outside to use the bathroom, and she asked him, "What's even bougie about having a bathroom inside your apartment?"
The issue of a duvet, or lack thereof, also caused an argument between Sierra and Warne. After a night of tossing and turning, Sierra asked Warne the next morning for a duvet. He admitted that he didn't know what the bedding was but proceeded to talk down to Sierra, again using the word "bougie" to describe her request for a comfortable blanket. That was just the tip of the iceberg between the couple, and despite eventually getting married, red flags were frantically waving all throughout their relationship.
Sophie Sierra hid major things from Rob Warne early on
Usually, couples about to get married know almost everything about each other, but Sophie Sierra kept one important thing from Rob Warne. During the premiere episode of "90 Day Fiancé" Season 10, Sierra revealed to her friend Maya that she was bisexual, unbeknownst to Warne. The 23-year-old opened up about being attracted to both men and women, though she said she had never fully explored her sexuality.
The topic came up during an outing with friends when it was revealed that Sierra was still on the dating app Bumble and had met her friend Soraya on the platform. While Warne was suspicious that his fiancée was seemingly still pursuing prospects online, she told him that it was just for the purpose of meeting female friends. However, Sierra told the cameras in a confessional (via Access Hollywood), "I'm still on that app because I don't know anyone out here and there's bi women on the friend side. Like, you can be bi ... or gay even and look for friends, so it's like I do have the option, I guess, of asking them."
Rob Warne had inappropriate conversations with other women online
Either Sophie Sierra has psychic abilities or her intuition gave her pause about Rob Warne. During an episode of "90 Day Fiancé," she had a dream about her potential husband cheating on her. When she later took a sneak peek at his phone, she discovered explicit conversations he had with multiple women. In an app, Sierra found raunchy videos from the women in question, which Warne apparently did not object to. She told the cameras that she considered that "cheating" and added, "Some people might look at it as not, but to me that's disrespectful and it's hurtful. So for me, I consider it cheating. He did this before and I nearly broke up with him because it was like, just after a year."
Sierra eventually forgave Warne and moved back in, but she revealed to her mother that she didn't think he ever physically cheated on her because she had been tracking his phone. She explained that they had shared each other's locations through their phones three years prior because she had felt sketchy while taking a cab, but he had never disabled the tracking. It turned out Warne found out about the sleuthing and he posted on Threads, "I deada** just found out that sophiesierra98 tracked my location our whole relationship! man WHAT!!?" A fan replied, "Messy as all hell." Sounds like a good assessment.
Rob Warne's reaction Sophie Sierra's bisexuality was gaslighting at its finest
Coming out for the first time was obviously hard for Sophie Sierra, especially on such a public platform as "90 Day Fiancé." When it was time to tell Rob Warne, she was clearly nervous and had a hard time getting the words out. "I don't know why I have anxiety to tell you something," she confessed, per during the episode. "I just don't want you to be angry at me." When he expressed concern, Sierra reassured him that she didn't do anything wrong and finally just spilled that she was bisexual. As Warne processed the news, he put his head in his hands and stated, "I don't even know what to say to that."
In a later clip shared by TLC, Warne later used Sierra's sexuality to question her motives. "That's very convenient for you to sit here and tell me that you haven't even looked — that no woman who walked by caught your attention ... I don't believe that," he told her. He then used his past indiscretion with another woman online to turn the tables on Sierra. "I just find it interesting that you spent so much time being so concerned about me thinking anything other than you is attractive and yet, you've literally in secret been looking at women," he continued. Despite their argument, the two still continued to look for rings.
Sophie Sierra got sick on her wedding day and took it as a sign not to marry Rob Warne
Despite all their ups and downs, Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne made the decision to carry on with their wedding. However, when Sierra woke up on her big day feeling ill, it gave her cold feet. In a video shared by the "90 Day Fiancé" Instagram, she stated during a confessional, "The morning of my wedding, I literally wake up with a sore throat. It's so annoying because I obviously want to wake up feeling amazing on your wedding day and I feel like ass."
She went on to add, "I'm trying to stay positive but this could be my body's way of warning me, like, trying to make me sick so I don't marry this guy so I am kind of thinking that. Like, what if this is a sign but I'm like, 90-something-percent sure it's right so I'm just going to listen to that."
Sierra obviously didn't listen to the 10% doubt, as she and Warne got married in the summer of 2023. They had a small ceremony on the beach in Santa Barbara, California with only 12 other people present. "We both wanted serene beach vibes and to celebrate with our friends and family and loved ones. That was the most important," Sierra told People. For the reception, they kept it simple with chicken nuggets and pizza. Here's to another "90 Day Fiancé" couple who made it down the aisle together.