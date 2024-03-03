90 Day Fiancé: Red Flags In Sophie Sierra And Rob Warne's Relationship

Coming out for the first time was obviously hard for Sophie Sierra, especially on such a public platform as "90 Day Fiancé." When it was time to tell Rob Warne, she was clearly nervous and had a hard time getting the words out. "I don't know why I have anxiety to tell you something," she confessed, per during the episode. "I just don't want you to be angry at me." When he expressed concern, Sierra reassured him that she didn't do anything wrong and finally just spilled that she was bisexual. As Warne processed the news, he put his head in his hands and stated, "I don't even know what to say to that."

In a later clip shared by TLC, Warne later used Sierra's sexuality to question her motives. "That's very convenient for you to sit here and tell me that you haven't even looked — that no woman who walked by caught your attention ... I don't believe that," he told her. He then used his past indiscretion with another woman online to turn the tables on Sierra. "I just find it interesting that you spent so much time being so concerned about me thinking anything other than you is attractive and yet, you've literally in secret been looking at women," he continued. Despite their argument, the two still continued to look for rings.