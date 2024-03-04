What We Know About Brittany Mahomes' Parents And Siblings

Most of the family updates that Brittany Mahomes shares on social media nowadays are about her life with her husband, Patrick Mahomes, and the couple's two children, Sterling Skye Mahomes and Patrick "Bronze" Lavone Mahomes. But before she married the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and moved to Missouri to be with him, her mother, father, and brother made frequent appearances on her Insta.

Brittany grew up in Whitehouse, Texas. Her father, Scott Matthews, and her mother, Diana Lindenberg (née Zoellner), divorced when she was very young. "I don't even ever remember them being together," she said on "The @HoboDia Show." Brittany has one biological sibling, a brother named Devin Matthews, with whom she seems to have a loving relationship. Devin worked as a missile technician for the U.S. Navy, and Brittany is proud of his military service. "Such a great brother and role model!!" she captioned an Instagram photo of her hugging her bro while he was in uniform. In another pic, Brittany rocks a T-shirt that reads, "My brother is a sailor." Devin seems to have a good relationship with Patrick. In a 2015 tweet, Brittany revealed that her then-boyfriend, brother, and dad wouldn't shut up about an obsession they all shared: the mobile game "Clash of Clans." Devin has also attended some Chiefs games to root for his brother-in-law.

Most of Brittany's family members are pretty private people, but thanks to her dad's tweeting, we know that he's not exactly a die-hard Chiefs fan.