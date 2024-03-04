Drake's Son Adonis Is Growing Up Fast And Already So Talented

At the tender age of six, Drake's son Adonis Graham is already showing some serious promise. In addition to being a young athlete, the blue-eyed son of the "Rich Baby Daddy" rapper is already proving to be a talented artist. Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, shares Adonis with French former model-turned-visual artist Sophie Brussaux. After secretly welcoming Adonis in 2017, Drake confirmed that he is officially a father in his 2018 album "Scorpion." In one track titled "Emotionless," Drake raps about keeping his son a secret from the public eye. "I wasn't hidin' my kid from the world, I was hidin' the world from my kid," he sings.

Drake, who has previously dated the likes of Rihanna and J.Lo, also got candid about his co-parenting relationship with his baby mama on the HBO show, "The Shop," in 2018. "I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who, you know, we've had our moments, right?" he said, via Cosmopolitan. "I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don't have any desire for him to not love his mother." He added that he does not want fans to hate on Brussaux either. "We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible," he stressed. "Now, I'm just really excited to be a great father. I have a son, he's a beautiful boy." Not only is Drake's son adorable, but he's also somewhat of a wunderkind.