Drake's Son Adonis Is Growing Up Fast And Already So Talented
At the tender age of six, Drake's son Adonis Graham is already showing some serious promise. In addition to being a young athlete, the blue-eyed son of the "Rich Baby Daddy" rapper is already proving to be a talented artist. Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, shares Adonis with French former model-turned-visual artist Sophie Brussaux. After secretly welcoming Adonis in 2017, Drake confirmed that he is officially a father in his 2018 album "Scorpion." In one track titled "Emotionless," Drake raps about keeping his son a secret from the public eye. "I wasn't hidin' my kid from the world, I was hidin' the world from my kid," he sings.
Drake, who has previously dated the likes of Rihanna and J.Lo, also got candid about his co-parenting relationship with his baby mama on the HBO show, "The Shop," in 2018. "I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who, you know, we've had our moments, right?" he said, via Cosmopolitan. "I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don't have any desire for him to not love his mother." He added that he does not want fans to hate on Brussaux either. "We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible," he stressed. "Now, I'm just really excited to be a great father. I have a son, he's a beautiful boy." Not only is Drake's son adorable, but he's also somewhat of a wunderkind.
Adonis designed Drake's album cover
It appears Drake has a budding artist on his hands! The "Laugh Now Cry Later" rapper showed off his son's artistic skills when he revealed the cover art for his latest album "For All The Dogs" in August 2023, which Adonis himself created. "FOR ALL THE DOGS. OCTOBER 6," he captioned his Instagram post before crediting his son for the artwork. "Cover By Adonis," he wrote. Later, in a teaser video he shared for "8am in Charlotte" featuring his young son, Adonis explained the story behind the cover art. "Adonis, tell me about the beautiful piece of artwork that you sold me," Drake can be heard saying in the clip. When asked by his dad whether he was paid for the art, Adonis replied, "Oh, please."
It's clear that Adonis takes after his mother when it comes to his love of art. "Art is a big part of the fun activities we do at home," Sophie Brussaux shared in an interview with Complex in 2021. "We draw, create, we dance, and paint... Adonis is a very artistically inclined child," she added. "We frame his paintings and put them up in the house next to other artists' works." In October, the artist and founder of the non-profit Arts Help shared several clips of Adonis spray painting on a canvas. "Multihyphenate," she captioned her post. "He's got the creative bug like his mama," one fan commented. "lil man sooo talented," wrote another.
Adonis, the future rapper?
Art isn't the only thing Adonis Graham is good at. Drake's son has also shown a penchant for rapping, following in the footsteps of his famous dad. In October 2023, the "One Dance" rapper celebrated Adonis' sixth birthday by releasing his first official single called "My Man Freestyle." "Happy birthday my son...MY MAN FREESTYLE OUT NOW," he wrote in a post on Instagram. In the music video for "My Man," Adonis is seen playing basketball with his friends as he raps about random things, like playing on his iPad and going to his house to see his dad. "I am saying hi to my dad and I have to go change / I'm playing basketball," he raps. "I don't know who sells lollipops / Go ask to a cloud, I don't know / I do not have the skills for it / I just have the skills for the basketball game."
Several celebrities, including DJ Khaled, Avril Lavigne, and Winnie Harlow, reacted to the song, praising Adonis' sick rapping skills. "My my my my mann... whole chorus goes in, singing that all week," said Harlow. Whether he ends up pursuing art or following in his dad's footsteps in the spotlight, Adonis's mother, Sophie Brussaux, has vowed to always support their son. "Whatever he chooses to do later in life, he will have my full and loving support," Brussaux told Complex in 2021. "I want him to grow up seeing the value in the art he produces at every age," she added.