The Olivia Dunne Photoshop Controversy Explained

Controversy about stars photoshopping their pictures is a tale as old as time...well, a tale as old as the internet. With her increasing online popularity, social media celebrity and college gymnast Olivia Dunne has been targeted for digitally altering her appearance in photos. If you aren't familiar with the Gen Zer, Dunne has amassed nearly 5 million followers on Instagram, where she posts personal snaps, gymnastics competition photos for Louisiana State University, and paid promotions for brands. Thanks largely to her endorsement deals, Dunne was named the highest-paid college athlete in 2023.

Of course, there's more to the story than Dunne's enormous success. Scrutiny about her photo alterations has accompanied her escalating fame. Body image is especially a hot topic among gymnasts, adding a deeper layer to the Photoshop claims. Dunne has been open about navigating her own struggles in this realm. In a November 2023 piece for Sports Illustrated, the athlete reflected on building self-confidence and body acceptance. "It's something that I'm still working on to this day—being confident," Dunne revealed. "SI's really helped me see that it's O.K. to not be perfect and to just be comfortable in your own skin."

Dunne's presumed use of Photoshop has prompted fans to share why, in their opinions, these edits are so problematic.