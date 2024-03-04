Is HGTV's No Demo Reno Staged?
"No Demo Home Reno" is among the HGTV series that have been accused of using fakery to keep viewers tuning in, and this isn't fans' only issue with the show. One of the biggest complaints about the series is that its title is a misnomer. People tune in thinking that they're going to learn how to totally transform their living spaces by making minimum structural changes to their homes, but cabinets are torn out and walls are carved up. "I'm watching this show and I certainly see a lot of demo happening! Gutting a bathroom is considered demo for sure," read one complaint on Reddit.
Some viewers are also suspect of the reno credentials of the show's host, social media influencer Jenn Todryk. One Redditor criticized Todryk for introducing herself as an "interior designer" at the beginning of each episode. In an interview with The Dallas Morning News, Todryk admitted that she didn't study interior design in college; her degree from Tarleton State University is in fashion merchandising. But she had something better than qualifications to help her catch HGTV's attention: a massive following on social media.
Todryk came with the built-in audience from her Instagram page and her mommy blog, The Rambling Redhead. She told DFW Child that it's her IG page that got her an offer to film her own reality series, and it came with a promise that she would get plenty of help with her renovation transformations.
A home staging company took credit for one room's design
Jenn Todryk doesn't pretend like she does it all on "No Demo Home Reno." When it's time to whip out the tools and get started on the hard labor, contractor Victor Manta is there to help her bring her vision to life. According to Todryk, she also does some off-camera work. After Season 1, Episode 2 aired, she informed her Instagram followers that she was still putting the finishing touches on one of the houses she was renovating long after the cameras stopped rolling. "I stayed up till around midnight staging this house the night before reveal because it HAD to be perfect," she wrote.
What she didn't share is that Atmospheric Home Staging gave her a huge helping hand. The business didn't just provide temporary furnishings to make the living room look fab, they also created a mood board featuring the cohesive pieces it used. "We staged a quaint, single-family home," its website reads. It's unclear if that "we" was meant to include Todryk.
In her interview with DFW Child, Todryk revealed how she was pitched "No Demo Home Reno" with an offer of this type of assistance. "They were like, 'No, we'll do everything. We just need you,'" she recalled. She also marveled over how undemanding her new gig was, revealing that the production company kept its promise. "It was from the very beginning quick, easy, painless. I just felt like God made it too easy."
Jenn Todryk's filming confession
Jenn Todryk seemed to reveal that "No Demo Home Reno" is somewhat scripted when she explained to DFW Child why she gets confused during shooting. "You film out of order. That's how they're all filmed," she said.
Jenn's husband, Mike Todryk, and their three children, Von, Berkley, and Vivienne, also appear on the show. According to Jenn, wrangling the kids is another tricky aspect of filming, and they don't always feel like participating. Speaking to TV Insider, she shared that her youngest daughter, Vivienne, decided that she was camera-shy while the fam was shooting Season 3, so she was allowed to make herself scarce when she wanted to. Still, some viewers find the kids' inclusion troubling.
"I intensely dislike how these people use their kids as part of the 'lifestyle brand' especially since the kid(s) can't consent to being on TV," reads one Reddit complaint. Jenn admitted to TV Insider that Vivienne becoming old enough to express her feelings about appearing on television is exactly why she quit doing so as often, but she insisted, "Nobody is getting exploited." For other viewers, their gripe about the show's family scenes is that more footage of reno work could be included instead. "Focus on the property, not the personality, or personal life!" one Redditor wrote. "HGTV seems to be catering to people in the audience who care about influencer status." However, because HGTV hired Jenn for her online influence, it seems unlikely that this will happen.