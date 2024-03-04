Is HGTV's No Demo Reno Staged?

"No Demo Home Reno" is among the HGTV series that have been accused of using fakery to keep viewers tuning in, and this isn't fans' only issue with the show. One of the biggest complaints about the series is that its title is a misnomer. People tune in thinking that they're going to learn how to totally transform their living spaces by making minimum structural changes to their homes, but cabinets are torn out and walls are carved up. "I'm watching this show and I certainly see a lot of demo happening! Gutting a bathroom is considered demo for sure," read one complaint on Reddit.

Some viewers are also suspect of the reno credentials of the show's host, social media influencer Jenn Todryk. One Redditor criticized Todryk for introducing herself as an "interior designer" at the beginning of each episode. In an interview with The Dallas Morning News, Todryk admitted that she didn't study interior design in college; her degree from Tarleton State University is in fashion merchandising. But she had something better than qualifications to help her catch HGTV's attention: a massive following on social media.

Todryk came with the built-in audience from her Instagram page and her mommy blog, The Rambling Redhead. She told DFW Child that it's her IG page that got her an offer to film her own reality series, and it came with a promise that she would get plenty of help with her renovation transformations.